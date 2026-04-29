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Pastor Calls Out Christians Who Claim 'God Protected' Trump At Correspondents' Dinner In Spot-On Tweet

Donald Trump
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Rev. Benjamin Cremer called out MAGA's reaction to the shooting on Saturday at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner, and explained why President Trump falls under the category of an "idol" now.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraApr 29, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

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Reverend Benjamin Cremer, a pastor and writer who often comments on the intersection of politics and Christianity, called out MAGA supporters' reaction to the shooting on Saturday at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner and lamented the idolization of President Donald Trump.

Cremer's words followed a security scare at the Washington Hilton, where Trump and senior officials were quickly moved to safety after shots rang out outside the ballroom. Investigators believe the suspect fired one or two rounds. The Secret Service returned fire but missed, and the suspect was later apprehended near a staircase leading into the ballroom.

Trump has used the shooting as an opportunity to defend the construction of his White House ballroom, a gargantuan project that began with the demolition of the East Wing he says is necessary for security purposes. His supporters have fallen in line behind him since.

Remarking on this, Cremer said:

"I just can’t imagine wanting an entire secure ballroom for one man and not wanting gun reform for every child in America."

You can see his post below.

He later called out those who've claimed God "protected" Trump, saying:

"It is a broken Christianity that says “God protected him!” when a president survives and “thoughts and prayers” when school kids die. A god who only protects the powerful and not the vulnerable is an idol."

You can see his post below.

Many concurred.



You merely have to look at the facts to know the Trump administration has no intention of doing anything to curb gun violence.

Everytown for Gun Safety argues that Trump has taken a series of steps that weaken federal gun safety efforts, including shutting down the White House office focused on gun violence prevention, rolling back key firearm oversight policies, and repealing the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives’s “zero tolerance” approach toward dealers who knowingly violate gun laws.

The group also points to the creation of a Second Amendment task force aligned with gun lobby priorities, attempts to cut funding for domestic violence prevention and community anti-violence programs, and a legal settlement allowing the sale of forced-reset triggers that critics say effectively legalizes machine-gun-like firing devices.

Everytown further contends that Trump’s broader agenda—including legislation easing access to highly regulated weapons, shifting much of ATF’s investigative capacity away from gun crime enforcement, and removing long-standing firearm safeguards for veterans in mental health crisis—has made communities less safe and increased the risk of gun violence nationwide.

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