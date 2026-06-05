New York Governor Kathy Hochul Perfectly Trolls Trump With Mock Image Of Trump $250 Bill

After CBS News reporter Kathryn Watson shared that President Donald Trump claims he's "seen a mockup" of the proposed $250 bill with his face on it, New York Governor Kathy Hochul shared a mock image troll him.

Last week, it emerged that Trump approved a proposed design featuring his portrait on a new $250 bill bearing his signature, despite longstanding federal law barring living people from appearing on U.S. currency.

According to four current and former Treasury Department employees who spoke to the Washington Post anonymously out of fear of retaliation, two political appointees at the department repeatedly pressed Bureau of Engraving and Printing staff beginning last year to develop prototype designs for the bill.

Bureau staff ultimately produced several mockups, including one depicting Trump’s face at the center of the $250 note between the signatures of the president and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, according to one employee. The Post, which broke the story, said it also reviewed documents supporting the account.

After Watson tweeted that Trump had "seen a mockup" of the proposed bill and "says his supporters want it," Hochul's official press office responded with a mock image showing Trump on a $250 bill... fast asleep.

You can see the post and image below.





@NYGovPress/X

Hochul's response came just a couple of hours after Trump appeared to be fast asleep during a meeting in the Oval Office earlier that same afternoon.

Trump has repeatedly had to cover for always falling asleep during meetings and events, and regularly rages against anyone who points out obvious signs of age-related decline—and people loved Hochul's snarky jab.





Since reentering the White House last year, Trump and his allies have increasingly pushed to associate public spaces and national iconography with the president's name, image, and political identity.

The news that Trump would be featured on a $250 bill comes just weeks after the State Department announced it will issue a limited run of commemorative passports for the 250th anniversary of the country's founding featuring an image of Trump, making him the first living president ever depicted on a U.S. passport.

Just days ago, a judge ruled that Trump must remove his name from the Kennedy Center, which Trump and his supporters have referred to as the "Trump-Kennedy Center" without an official congressional resolution acknowledging the change.

U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper reaffirmed that Congress alone can alter the name of the arts center. He ordered that Trump’s name be stripped from the institution’s official title, removed from the building’s façade, and "any other physical or digital signage, and official materials."

The news, which came on what would have been former President John F. Kennedy's 109th birthday, was celebrated by members of the Kennedy family, including journalist Maria Shriver, who called it "a great birthday gift."