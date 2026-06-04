Woman Goes Viral After Suffering Hilariously Mortifying Wardrobe Malfunction In Her Town Square

What's a social media influencer to do on a nice day when they feel like their outfit is especially cute, but take photos for Instagram?

But for social media influencer Calleigh Cartwright, that may have been the wrong choice.

Cartwright recently posted a few successful photos to Instagram, and they really were super cute: stylish pants paired with a pretty, flowing top, and the influencer looked incredibly happy.

But those were some of the photos taken before The Incident.

Cartwright deadpanned:

"I will never be the same. I am so embarrassed."

Because the day that Cartwright was feeling especially cute, and her boyfriend was agreeable and supportive about doing a little photoshoot for her, was also an exceptionally windy day in her town.

Cartwright explained that while she was on the town square taking photos, there were many photos that did not make it to Instagram because the wind was so extreme that it kept blowing her hair up into the air, in her face, and in her mouth, and in general messing up on the vibe of the shots.

After getting a few cute photos, they decided to let the wind calm down before taking a few more and moving on with their day.

When the wind seemed to stall, the pair set up to take a few more photos, only for a very strong gust of wind to blow through, leading to a wardrobe malfunction that Cartwright will never forget.

Cartwright vented into the camera:

"I'm posing. I'm looking cute. Then, this huge, I'm talking huge, gust of wind comes through."

"Flies my shirt up. Like I said, very flowy shirt!"

"My shirt is literally over the top of my head."

"Like, I don't know how it didn't come off. Thank Jesus, it didn't!"

"But there were prayer people on the square, and I just flashed my tatas at them."

"So, never wear a flowy shirt on a windy day. Or just stay home and don't take pictures."

"If you were on the square on Sunday and I flashed you, I am... so very sorry."

"I'm never wearing a flowy shirt again!"

You can watch the video here:

@calleighpaige07 Rip me bc im never leaving my house again #storytime #story #storytimes #embarrassing #grwmstorytime

Fellow TikTokers cringed while thinking about how embarrassed they'd be.

@calleighpaige07/TikTok

@calleighpaige07/TikTok

@calleighpaige07/TikTok

@calleighpaige07/TikTok

@calleighpaige07/TikTok

@calleighpaige07/TikTok

@calleighpaige07/TikTok

@calleighpaige07/TikTok

Others shared similarly embarrassing moments and wardrobe mishaps.

@calleighpaige07/TikTok

@calleighpaige07/TikTok

@calleighpaige07/TikTok

@calleighpaige07/TikTok

This is one of those things that you think will never happen to you until it does, and all you can really do is laugh about it.

At least she still got some cute pictures out of the day, and she and her boyfriend will have a story that the two of them can laugh about forever.