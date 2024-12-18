Skip to content

People Divulge The Insults That Went Way Too Far

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Map Of Sunrise And Sunset Times Goes Viral After Trump Supports Ending Daylight Saving Time

Person adjusting alarm clock; @KOCOdamonLane tweet asking, 'What would our summers look like if we remained on standard time?'
Kinga Krzeminska/GettyImages, @KOCOdamonLane/X

After the president-elect voiced his support for ending daylight saving time, a map of what sunrise and sunset times would look like during summer months if we didn't advance our clocks forward in spring went viral—and sparked a debate between earlier risers and night owls.

Koh Mochizuki
By Koh MochizukiDec 18, 2024
Koh Mochizuki

Koh Mochizuki is a Los Angeles based actor whose work has been spotted anywhere from Broadway stages to Saturday Night Live.

He received his B.A. in English literature and is fluent in Japanese.

In addition to being a neophyte photographer, he is a huge Disney aficionado and is determined to conquer all Disney parks in the world to publish a photographic chronicle one day. Mickey goals.

Instagram: kohster Twitter: @kohster1 Flickr: nyckmo

See Full Bio

Early risers and night owls went head-to-head on social media after a viral image showed what a map of the United States would look like in summertime without daylight saving.

The graphic reflected Republican President-elect Donald Trump's push to ditch the practice of advancing the clock one hour to extend daylight.

Trump condemned the existence of daylight saving time as a "costly" nuisance and said he planned to scrap the practice of adjusting our clocks every year when he returns to the Oval Office.

He wrote on social media last week:

"The Republican Party will use its best efforts to eliminate Daylight Saving Time, which has a small but strong constituency, but shouldn’t!"
"Daylight Saving Time is inconvenient, and very costly to our Nation."


The President-elect's gripe is one shared by some health groups.

The American Medical Association and American Academy of Sleep Medicine stated that eliminating time changes in favor of standard time could prevent health complications caused by the repeated disturbance of the natural sleep cycle.

In 2022, the Senate passed a bipartisan bill called the Sunshine Protection Act, which supports permanent standard time. However, it has stalled from making much progress in the House.

Meteorologist Damon Lane of KOCO News Oklahoma weighed in on the polarizing topic by posing a hypothetical on X (formerly Twitter).

He asked:

"What would our summers look like if we remained on standard time?"

"If we eliminate the 'advancing the clocks 1 hour' in March, then this is what June will look like with sunrise and sunsets," he wrote and added the following nationwide graphic demonstrating how the US would appear staying at standard time during the month of June.

@KOCOdamonlane/X

According to the map, sunrise in Los Angeles would be at 4:41 a.m. and set at 7:07 p.m.

In Dallas, sunrise would be at 5:18 a.m./sunset at 7:37 p.m.

And in Washington, D.C., the sun would rise at 4:42 a.m. and set at 7:36 p.m.

Early risers would see the morning sun rise much sooner, followed by slightly earlier sunsets, according to the map.

Those in favor of standard time loved to see this.





And those who opposed said, "No, thanks."






Others were neutral.


It's worth noting that Arizona and Hawaii are the only states that don't observe daylight saving time.

The practice began in Germany during WWI to save energy.

Most countries today don't advance their clocks one hour to take advantage of longer daylight, but the small percentage of countries that do are located in Europe and North America.

Readers, does this change your mind about staying in standard time?

Latest News

Shon Barnes
Political News

Police Chief Rips MAGA Transphobes For Spreading Rumor That Wisconsin Shooter Was Trans

More from People/donald-trump

Clay Aiken
Michael Simon/Getty Images

Clay Aiken Opens Up About Losing '50 Percent' Of His Fans After Coming Out In 2008

Clay Aiken, the singer who got his start as the runner-up in the second season of American Idol, is back.

As part of his deliberate return to the music scene after a hiatus that involved multiple political runs in his home state of North Carolina, Aiken talked with People about how his career was impacted by his 2008 coming out during an interview about the birth of his son Parker.

Keep ReadingShow less
Sesame Street characters
HBO

Parents Fretting After HBO Announces It Will No Longer Air New 'Sesame Street' Episodes

Parents are saddened at the news of HBO abandoning Sesame Street, leaving the long-running beloved children's program without a platform for airing new episodes.

HBO and Max announced they will no longer stream new episodes as its parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery, is tailoring its programming strategy more towards adult and family viewers instead of kids.

Keep ReadingShow less
Liz Cheney; Donald Trump
Sarah Rice/Getty Images; Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Liz Cheney Calls Out 'Cruel And Vindictive' Trump After GOP Report Recommends Investigating Her

Former Wyoming Republican Representative Liz Cheney called President-elect Donald Trump a "cruel and vindictive man," saying he and his GOP allies are spearheading an effort to cover up the truth of Trump's actions during the January 6 insurrection, the day a mob of Trump's supporters attacked the U.S. Capitol on the false premise the 2020 election was stolen.

Cheney's words were a response to the news that Georgia Republican Representative Barry Loudermilk, chairman of the House Administration Subcommittee on Oversight, released a report accusing her of misconduct during her tenure on the House Select Committee investigating the insurrection.

Keep ReadingShow less
Luigi Mangione; Diddy
Jeff Swensen/Getty Images, Dave Benett/Getty Images for TAO Group Hospitality

Internet Stunned To Learn Luigi Mangione And Diddy's Lawyers Are Actually A Married Couple

The attorneys representing clients in two separate high-profile criminal cases happened to be a married couple, and the internet is baffled over the connection.

The lawyer representing Luigi Mangione, the key suspect in the shooting of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson, is New York lawyer Karen Friedman Agnifilo.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Rosie O'Donnell; Donald Trump
@rosie/TikTok; Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Rosie O'Donnell Slams 'Time' For Naming Trump 'Man Of The Year' In Blistering TikTok Rant

Actor and comedian Rosie O'Donnell shared a nearly 10-minute rant on TikTok calling out Time magazine for naming President-elect Donald Trump as their "Person of the Year"—she referred to it as "Man of the Year"—saying that the publication “normalized Trump” by giving him this year's honor.

O'Donnell criticized the media for not calling Trump what he is:

Keep ReadingShow less