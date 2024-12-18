Map Of Sunrise And Sunset Times Goes Viral After Trump Supports Ending Daylight Saving Time

Early risers and night owls went head-to-head on social media after a viral image showed what a map of the United States would look like in summertime without daylight saving.

The graphic reflected Republican President-elect Donald Trump's push to ditch the practice of advancing the clock one hour to extend daylight.

Trump condemned the existence of daylight saving time as a "costly" nuisance and said he planned to scrap the practice of adjusting our clocks every year when he returns to the Oval Office.



He wrote on social media last week:

"The Republican Party will use its best efforts to eliminate Daylight Saving Time, which has a small but strong constituency, but shouldn’t!"



"Daylight Saving Time is inconvenient, and very costly to our Nation."







The President-elect's gripe is one shared by some health groups.

The American Medical Association and American Academy of Sleep Medicine stated that eliminating time changes in favor of standard time could prevent health complications caused by the repeated disturbance of the natural sleep cycle.

In 2022, the Senate passed a bipartisan bill called the Sunshine Protection Act, which supports permanent standard time. However, it has stalled from making much progress in the House.

Meteorologist Damon Lane of KOCO News Oklahoma weighed in on the polarizing topic by posing a hypothetical on X (formerly Twitter).

He asked:



"What would our summers look like if we remained on standard time?"



"If we eliminate the 'advancing the clocks 1 hour' in March, then this is what June will look like with sunrise and sunsets," he wrote and added the following nationwide graphic demonstrating how the US would appear staying at standard time during the month of June.

@KOCOdamonlane/X

According to the map, sunrise in Los Angeles would be at 4:41 a.m. and set at 7:07 p.m.

In Dallas, sunrise would be at 5:18 a.m./sunset at 7:37 p.m.

And in Washington, D.C., the sun would rise at 4:42 a.m. and set at 7:36 p.m.



Early risers would see the morning sun rise much sooner, followed by slightly earlier sunsets, according to the map.



Those in favor of standard time loved to see this.



















And those who opposed said, "No, thanks."





















Others were neutral.





It's worth noting that Arizona and Hawaii are the only states that don't observe daylight saving time.



The practice began in Germany during WWI to save energy.

Most countries today don't advance their clocks one hour to take advantage of longer daylight, but the small percentage of countries that do are located in Europe and North America.



Readers, does this change your mind about staying in standard time?

