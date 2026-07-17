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Baseball Game In Portland Takes Hilariously Steamy Turn After Pitcher And Batter Make Out During 'Heated Rivalry' Night

Portland Pickles players turn a heated confrontation into a kiss.
@picklesball/TikTok

What started out as an angry confrontation between a pitcher and a batter at a Portland Pickles game suddenly turned heated in a different way after they started making out, much to the delight of fans.

Morgan Allison Ross
By Morgan Allison RossJul 17, 2026
Morgan Allison Ross

Morgan Ross is a writer, editor, and script doctor based in Washington, D.C. She received a B.A. in International Relations and Journalism from Mills College. Outside of writing, Morgan enjoys visiting museums, helping high school students achieve their dreams, and wrangling her two lovely cats, Roxie and Salem.

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A "Heated Riv-Dill-ry Night" promotion lived up to its name at a Portland Pickles game this week when a tense standoff between two players suddenly turned into a makeout session.

The Portland Pickles, a collegiate summer baseball team based in Portland, Oregon, dedicated Tuesday night's game to the hit series Heated Rivalry. Fans expecting a heated confrontation got something entirely different when a pitcher and batter appeared ready to square off after a hit-by-pitch.

Instead of escalating the apparent feud, the players turned the tension into something far more romantic, delighting fans with a makeout session set to t.A.T.u.'s All the Things She Said.

Watch the viral moment below:

@picklesbaseball

Heated Riv-Dill-ry Night took a turn! A simple at-bat turned spicy when the batter was hit #heatedrivalry #hollander #shane #cottage #allthethingsshesaid

HBO, consider this a free pitch for Season 3.

After the Pickles shared the clip on social media, it quickly took off, surpassing 1 million views in less than 12 hours. The team's social media account also leaned into the joke with a cheeky nod to Heated Rivalry.

The Portland Pickles joked in a social media post:

"Our cottage was packed. Tongues were used. Things got heated."

The Pickles have built a reputation not only for success on the field—winning their first championship in 2024—but also for embracing Portland's famously offbeat culture. Games regularly feature unconventional entertainment alongside baseball, including live wrestling, drag performances, and even opera.

The team's beloved mascot, Dillon, is a seven-foot-tall pickle who has become a fan favorite:

The Portland Pickles compete in the West Coast League, a collegiate summer baseball league spanning the Pacific Northwest, British Columbia, and Alberta. The team plays its home games at Walker Stadium in Portland's Lents Park and has developed a loyal following thanks to its energetic atmosphere, affordable tickets, and inventive theme nights.

It didn't take long for viewers to fall head over heels for their most recent stunt:








The mainstream success of Heated Rivalry continues to extend well beyond television. As fans eagerly await Season 2, the series remains a frequent topic of conversation across social media and within LGBTQ communities.

Production on the second season is scheduled to begin in August 2026, giving fans even more reason to keep the hockey romance at the center of the cultural conversation.

The show's leading men, Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams, have attracted a devoted fanbase, while the series has also sparked broader discussions about LGBTQ representation in sports. Its popularity has even inspired athletes and public figures to create their own tributes online.

Olympian Amber Glenn previously joined the fun with a viral clip inspired by the series, proving that the influence of Heated Rivalry continues to show up in unexpected places—including, apparently, on a baseball diamond in Portland.

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