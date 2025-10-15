Skip to content

Photo Of Young Hillary Clinton Has People Debating If She Looks More Like Sydney Sweeney Or Sabrina Carpenter

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

People Are Calling Out Exactly Why The Inflatable Frog Protesters In Portland Are So Effective

Portland anti-ICE protester in frog costume
Stephen Lam/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images

After an anti-ICE protester in an inflatable frog costume in Portland went viral and sparked even more protesters to wear inflatable costumes, people on social media are explaining exactly why it's working so well.

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotOct 15, 2025
Amelia Mavis Christnot

Amelia is an Oglala Lakȟóta, Kanien'kehá:ka Haudenosaunee and Métis Navy brat who settled in the wilds of Northern Maine. A member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, she considers herself a proud Maineiac.

See Full Bio

How do you counter a false narrative from someone as powerful as the President of the United States? Some protesters in Portland, Oregon, may have figured out the answer.

MAGA Republican President Donald Trump is well known for his embellishments of the truth, alternative facts, and outright lies. It's been a hallmark of his career in business—leading to multiple legal entanglements over fraud, the dissolution of Trump family charities, multiple financial settlements and fines, loss of his New York business licenses, and 34 felonies.

Lying—constantly, about everything—is also Trump's most prominent trait as POTUS.

A firm believer in the teachings of Nazi propaganda minister Joseph Goebbels, Trump also uses the Big Lie method Goebbels and Adolf Hitler perfected.

Goebbels is often associated with the statement:

"Repeat a lie often enough and it becomes the truth."

Goebbels may not have said those exact words, but it is a law of propaganda he employed to great effect which Trump has firmly embraced, repeating misinformation so often that the gullible believe it and others no longer react to it.

Trump employed this same method when trying to overturn his obvious, overwhelming defeat in the 2020 presidential election to Democratic candidate Joe Biden. Trump's Big Lie was so effective that he incited a coup attempt at the United States Capitol on January 6, 2021, that caused at least five deaths, injured over 150 members of law enforcement, and caused millions of dollars in damages. Trump pardoned all involved to further his alternate version of reality.

Now Trump is trying to use a campaign of lies and misinformation to target major cities in blue states.

Whether to discredit people cited as possible Democratic candidates in the 2028 presidential election or to invent crises where none exist—or while ignoring the same issues being statistically worse in red states—to increase his executive powers with a fake state of emergency, the Trump administration and their cronies have been describing blue state cities like Los Angeles, California; Baltimore, Maryland; Chicago, Illinois; and Portland, Oregon as "war zones."

The Department of Homeland Security's masked, warrantless Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents have been weaponized to harass, abduct, and brutalize anyone they want, including elected officials. Trump has also deployed the National Guard—sometimes crossing state lines—and active duty military to suppress people's First Amendment rights to free speech and protest.

California Governor Gavin Newsom has used the courts and social media to counter Trump, trolling the POTUS with the same brand of ridiculous rhetoric and self-aggrandizing Trump and his White House handlers employ.

But the protesters pushing back against the Trump administration's racist violence against Hispanic and other non-white immigrants and U.S.-born citizens in Portland, Oregon, have chosen a different response.

Portland protesters "keep Portland weird"—a popular slogan that appears throughout the city—by having inflatable frogs, unicorns, bears, and other cute critters face off against violent federal agents and any local police forces that choose to support them instead of protecting city residents.


It's also not a great look to be caught on film attacking an inflatable frog.

Used to pepper-spraying and beating peaceful protesters or shooting praying Presbyterian pastors in the head, Trump's Gestapo seems flat-footed when faced with a dancing frog.


Although some eventually decided to use their usual tactics.


But the frog was apparently unfazed, quipping to The Oregonian:

"I've definitely had spicier tamales."


The frog that started it all, Seth Todd, spoke out recently, explaining their decision to keep Portland protests weird.

Todd told a local reporter from the Majority Report:

"I come out here day in and day out since June because I am worried about my community. I am concerned with what is happening in my community."
"I don’t want to see anybody treated inhumanely, and to see this happen to my community members, my friends, my family, my neighbors, it's unacceptable."
"So, I'm out here protesting in a frog costume—especially in a frog costume—just to show how ridiculous the notion that we are violent terrorists is. It's just to showcase how that narrative is wrong, and it does a lot more damage than good."

People are loving the amphibians, unicorns, and bears (oh, my) and what they represent.



A member of the subsequently formed Portland frog brigade told The Oregonian:

"The frog has become a symbol of what's going on down here. And so, we've decided to come support our friend Toad [Seth Todd], who's been out here. You probably saw him on the news, and you know, he's a friend from another pond."

The brigade said they're pushing back against Trump's "insane government overreach" based on the White House's false claims that Portland is "a disaster," "war-ravaged" and "on fire."

The frog countered Trump's false narrative, stating:

"Which it's not [a war zone], because we're here."
"This is all over the internet now, so it only makes sense that more frogs join in this fight."

And other critters, as well.



Kudos—and keep Portland weird, folks.

Latest News

Jennifer Aniston
Celebrities

Jennifer Aniston Divides Fans After Bluntly Explaining Why She Never Adopted Kids

JD Vance
Political News

JD Vance Slammed After Dismissing 'Pearl Clutching' Over Young Republican Leaders' Texts Praising Hitler

Katy Perry; Justin Trudeau
Celebrities

Katy Perry And Justin Trudeau Were Caught On Camera Kissing On A Yacht—And People Don't Know What To Think

screenshot of Don Lemon TikTok video of Chicago man on the street interview
Donald Trump

Chicago Man Goes Viral With Blistering And NSFW Takedown Of Trump And His MAGA Cronies

More from News/political-news

JD Vance; Elizabeth Warren
Bill Pugliano/Getty Images; Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Student Borrower Protection Center

JD Vance Slammed After Using Israeli Hostage Release To Make Tone-Deaf Jab At Elizabeth Warren

Vice President JD Vance was criticized for mocking Massachusetts Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren's claim of Native American ancestry after she celebrated the return of the remaining Israeli hostages in Gaza by expressing hope that the Trump administration's recent peace deal is "an important step toward lasting peace in the region."

President Donald Trump earlier lauded the deal he referred to as "the historic dawn of a new Middle East" in remarks to the Knesset, Israel’s parliament, adding that this is "not only the end of a war, this is the end of the age of terror and death."

Keep ReadingShow less
doctors doing surgery inside emergency room
Natanael Melchor on Unsplash

Medical Professionals Share Their Craziest 'One More Minute And They'd Be Dead' Stories

Almost everyone has heard an "I almost died" story either first or secondhand. But how common are these occurrences?

If it happens as often as stories make it seem, surely members of medical staff in emergency rooms have seen it all the time.

Keep ReadingShow less
Donald Trump; Karoline Leavitt
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images; Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Trump Grosses Out The Internet With His Latest Fawning Praise For Karoline Leavitt

President Donald Trump has people cringing after he heaped fawning praise on White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt's "face" and "lips" in remarks to reporters aboard Air Force One on Monday.

Trump and reporters were traveling back to the U.S. from the Middle East, where Trump celebrated his brokered peace deal in Gaza, which resulted in the return of Israeli hostages who'd been held by Hamas for two years.

Keep ReadingShow less
Donald Trump
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Trump Blasted After Bizarrely Claiming That Watergate Was A 'Hoax' In Unhinged Rant

MAGA Republican President Donald Trump has a lot on his plate.

There's the GOP-created government shutdown, increasing national and international backlash over the Gestapo tactics employed by Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem's masked Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents, and dissension in the ranks of his MAGA minions over Trump's 2024 campaign promises to reveal and release all of the information Trump's Justice Department and the FBI compiled to indict and arrest Trump's longtime friend, registered sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, in 2019.

Keep ReadingShow less
Elliot Page attends "A Deeper Love: The Story Of Miss Peppermint" Premiere during 2025 NewFest at SVA Theater.
Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

Elliot Page & Nolan Reunite

At this year’s New York Comic Con, Elliot Page reflected on reuniting with director Christopher Nolan more than a decade after starring in the 2010 sci-fi classic Inception. In that film, Page played Ariadne, a gifted architect who helps build dream worlds—a name that also nods to Greek mythology.

Now, Page is returning to the mythic realm as a new Ariadne in Nolan’s next epic, The Odyssey, slated for release in July 2026.

Keep ReadingShow less