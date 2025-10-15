Photo Of Young Hillary Clinton Has People Debating If She Looks More Like Sydney Sweeney Or Sabrina Carpenter

Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton just celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary, an incredible feat for any couple but especially for a pair constantly facing the spotlight with such high-pressure jobs.
And Hillary Clinton was not shy about celebrating their grand milestone.
In a touching Instagram post, Clinton shared a series of throwback photos to the pair's younger years, highlighting that while they had been through some challenging times, there was no one else she'd rather go through them with.
Clinton wrote in her caption:
"When we got married 50 years ago, we had no idea how our lives would unfold."
"But one thing I knew for certain then, and still know now, is that I wanted to navigate the ups and downs and in-betweens with you."
"Happy anniversary, dear Bill."
You can see the post, with the throwback photos, here:
Some congratulated the couple on their 50th anniversary and also complimented them for their young looks.
Others immediately clocked Hillary Clinton's early photos as bearing a resemblance to Sabrina Carpenter.
With her facial structure, wide and expressive eyes, smile, and even the arch of her eyebrows, there was no questioning the resemblance many could see between her and the popular Sabrina Carpenter, prompting many to cite Carpenter as a potential leading lady in a Clinton biopic.
Some on Instagram and Twitter (X) thought Clinton resembled Sydney Sweeney
The resemblance to both of these young women is pretty uncanny with the Former First Lady and Secretary of State, though if a biopic were to be in the works, viewers seemed to agree that Sabrina Carpenter might be the better choice.
It was more widely agreed that she looked like a young Hillary Clinton, and she also has similar political beliefs to the woman she would be portraying.
Sydney Sweeney, on the other hand, has faced serious backlash after her American Eagle "great genes" campaign, as well as her coming out as a Republican with multiple family members who are active Trump supporters.
More goes into a biopic than similar looks, so if one were ever in the works and Carpenter wasn't interested, a wider net might need to be cast.