JD Vance Slammed After Using Israeli Hostage Release To Make Tone-Deaf Jab At Elizabeth Warren

Vice President JD Vance was criticized for mocking Massachusetts Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren's claim of Native American ancestry after she celebrated the return of the remaining Israeli hostages in Gaza by expressing hope that the Trump administration's recent peace deal is "an important step toward lasting peace in the region."
President Donald Trump earlier lauded the deal he referred to as "the historic dawn of a new Middle East" in remarks to the Knesset, Israel’s parliament, adding that this is "not only the end of a war, this is the end of the age of terror and death."
In response to the news, Warren wrote:
"For two excruciating years, I have called for the return of the hostages brutally kidnapped on October 7th and held in Gaza. Today is a good day. Surviving Israeli hostages are finally home and reuniting with loved ones. I'm thinking of them and their families on this joyful day and praying for their full recovery."
"I'm also grieving for all those who can't come home today. Today must also be an important step toward lasting peace in the region — peace for both Israelis and Palestinians."
"We must end the war in Gaza, surge humanitarian aid, and negotiate a two-state solution now."
Vance followed up with this callous remark:
"The president told me he did this on Indigenous Peoples Day in honor of you."
It was very clear what Vance was doing.
When Warren taught at the University of Pennsylvania and Harvard Law School in the 1980s and 1990s, she informed administrators that she had partial Native American ancestry. In 2012, The Boston Globe reported that she had been listed as a Native American faculty member in a national law school directory.
President Donald Trump previously claimed that Warren used false claims of Native American heritage to gain an edge over other candidates for a faculty position at Harvard University. However, a simple fact check indicates that these claims don’t hold up under scrutiny.
As Snopes notes, “specific evidence that she gained her position at Harvard (at least in part) through her claims to Native American heritage is lacking.”
Moreover, several people with whom Warren worked at Harvard, including David Bernstein, who is the former chairman of the American Association of Law Schools, have said that her ancestral background did not factor into the professional opportunities she received while employed at Harvard.
Despite these clear facts, Trump and many of Warren's critics have mockingly referred to her as "Pocahontas," a nickname that has been viewed as a racial slur. Warren later released the results of a DNA test that provides “strong evidence’’ she has some Native American ancestry.
Warren has not dignified Vance's post with a response.