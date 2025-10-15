Skip to content

Eric Trump Blasted After Claiming That His Father And The MAGA Movement Are 'Saving God'

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

JD Vance Slammed After Using Israeli Hostage Release To Make Tone-Deaf Jab At Elizabeth Warren

JD Vance; Elizabeth Warren
Bill Pugliano/Getty Images; Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Student Borrower Protection Center

Vice President JD Vance took to X to mock Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren's claim of Native American ancestry on Monday after she celebrated the return of the remaining Israeli hostages in Gaza.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraOct 15, 2025
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

Vice President JD Vance was criticized for mocking Massachusetts Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren's claim of Native American ancestry after she celebrated the return of the remaining Israeli hostages in Gaza by expressing hope that the Trump administration's recent peace deal is "an important step toward lasting peace in the region."

President Donald Trump earlier lauded the deal he referred to as "the historic dawn of a new Middle East" in remarks to the Knesset, Israel’s parliament, adding that this is "not only the end of a war, this is the end of the age of terror and death."

In response to the news, Warren wrote:

"For two excruciating years, I have called for the return of the hostages brutally kidnapped on October 7th and held in Gaza. Today is a good day. Surviving Israeli hostages are finally home and reuniting with loved ones. I'm thinking of them and their families on this joyful day and praying for their full recovery."
"I'm also grieving for all those who can't come home today. Today must also be an important step toward lasting peace in the region — peace for both Israelis and Palestinians."
"We must end the war in Gaza, surge humanitarian aid, and negotiate a two-state solution now."

You can see her post below.

Vance followed up with this callous remark:

"The president told me he did this on Indigenous Peoples Day in honor of you."

You can see his post below.

It was very clear what Vance was doing.

When Warren taught at the University of Pennsylvania and Harvard Law School in the 1980s and 1990s, she informed administrators that she had partial Native American ancestry. In 2012, The Boston Globe reported that she had been listed as a Native American faculty member in a national law school directory.

President Donald Trump previously claimed that Warren used false claims of Native American heritage to gain an edge over other candidates for a faculty position at Harvard University. However, a simple fact check indicates that these claims don’t hold up under scrutiny.

As Snopes notes, “specific evidence that she gained her position at Harvard (at least in part) through her claims to Native American heritage is lacking.”

Moreover, several people with whom Warren worked at Harvard, including David Bernstein, who is the former chairman of the American Association of Law Schools, have said that her ancestral background did not factor into the professional opportunities she received while employed at Harvard.

Despite these clear facts, Trump and many of Warren's critics have mockingly referred to her as "Pocahontas," a nickname that has been viewed as a racial slur. Warren later released the results of a DNA test that provides “strong evidence’’ she has some Native American ancestry.

Vance was swiftly called out.


Warren has not dignified Vance's post with a response.

Latest News

JD Vance
Political News

JD Vance Slammed After Dismissing 'Pearl Clutching' Over Young Republican Leaders' Texts Praising Hitler

Katy Perry; Justin Trudeau
Celebrities

Katy Perry And Justin Trudeau Were Caught On Camera Kissing On A Yacht—And People Don't Know What To Think

screenshot of Don Lemon TikTok video of Chicago man on the street interview
Donald Trump

Chicago Man Goes Viral With Blistering And NSFW Takedown Of Trump And His MAGA Cronies

doctors doing surgery inside emergency room
Trending

Medical Professionals Share Their Craziest 'One More Minute And They'd Be Dead' Stories

More from News/political-news

Donald Trump; Karoline Leavitt
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images; Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Trump Grosses Out The Internet With His Latest Fawning Praise For Karoline Leavitt

President Donald Trump has people cringing after he heaped fawning praise on White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt's "face" and "lips" in remarks to reporters aboard Air Force One on Monday.

Trump and reporters were traveling back to the U.S. from the Middle East, where Trump celebrated his brokered peace deal in Gaza, which resulted in the return of Israeli hostages who'd been held by Hamas for two years.

Keep ReadingShow less
Donald Trump
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Trump Blasted After Bizarrely Claiming That Watergate Was A 'Hoax' In Unhinged Rant

MAGA Republican President Donald Trump has a lot on his plate.

There's the GOP-created government shutdown, increasing national and international backlash over the Gestapo tactics employed by Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem's masked Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents, and dissension in the ranks of his MAGA minions over Trump's 2024 campaign promises to reveal and release all of the information Trump's Justice Department and the FBI compiled to indict and arrest Trump's longtime friend, registered sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, in 2019.

Keep ReadingShow less
Elliot Page attends "A Deeper Love: The Story Of Miss Peppermint" Premiere during 2025 NewFest at SVA Theater.
Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

Elliot Page & Nolan Reunite

At this year’s New York Comic Con, Elliot Page reflected on reuniting with director Christopher Nolan more than a decade after starring in the 2010 sci-fi classic Inception. In that film, Page played Ariadne, a gifted architect who helps build dream worlds—a name that also nods to Greek mythology.

Now, Page is returning to the mythic realm as a new Ariadne in Nolan’s next epic, The Odyssey, slated for release in July 2026.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Donald Trump speaking to reporters
@Acyn/X

Trump Raises Eyebrows After Admitting That He Doesn't Think He's 'Heaven-Bound'

President Donald Trump raised eyebrows when he admitted to reporters aboard Air Force One en route to Israel on Sunday that he's "not sure I’m going to be able to make heaven," prompting considerable mockery online.

Trump's remarks came just a couple of months after he sparked considerable ridicule by telling the press that bringing about an end to the war in Ukraine may help him with getting "to heaven." At the time, he said that if he successfully ends the war, "this will be one of the reasons" why he ends up there.

Keep ReadingShow less
Tallulah Willis; Perez Hilton
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for La DoubleJ x MOTHER; Denise Truscello/Getty Images for José Andrés Group

Tallulah Willis Calls Out Perez Hilton For Mocking Her Looks As Child And Nearly Driving Her To Suicide

There was a certain tone in celebrity tabloids that did not arise, but did flourish, in 2000s and 2010s internet rags. The tone was catty, invasive, and sometimes downright conspiratorial.

Much of that tone and its refinement and copycats can be traced to one blogger in particular: Perez Hilton. As society has moved on and many of his old targets have come into their own power or grown up to be adults, the blowback from all the things he said has been slow but steady.

Keep ReadingShow less