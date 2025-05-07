Elizabeth Warren Rips Education Secretary's Mind-Numbing Video For 'Teacher Appreciation Week'

Skip to content

Former Trump Official Faints And Falls Off Chair In Shocking Moment During Live Fox News Interview

Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren called out Education Secretary Linda McMahon for paying tribute to educators during "Teacher Appreciation Week" while simultaneously dismantling the Department of Education.

May 07, 2025
Massachusetts Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren criticized Education Secretary Linda McMahon for paying tribute to educators during "Teacher Appreciation Week," noting the hypocrisy of McMahon's actions as she honors teachers on one hand and works to dismantle the Department of Education on the other.

In March, President Donald Trump signed an executive order empowering McMahon “to the maximum extent appropriate and permitted by law, take all necessary steps to facilitate the closure of the Department of Education and return authority over education to the States and local communities.”

Adding insult to injury, McMahon, who has no experience in education whatsoever, is best known as one of the founders—along with her husband, fellow wrestling promoter Vince McMahon—of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE). Now, a tweet she published calling teaching one of "the noblest professions" is leaving a bad taste in people's mouths.

In a video accompanying McMahon's message, she says she'd like to "take a moment and thank all of our teachers all over the country" for their "devotion" to the nation's children.

You can see her post and the video below.

In response, Senator Warren, a former public school teacher who also spent decades teaching at some of the nation's top law schools, could not help but point out McMahon's hypocrisy, writing:

"Nothing says teacher appreciation like gutting the Department of Education and firing half of the people that make the agency run."

You can see her post below.

Many concurred, calling out McMahon themselves.


McMahon is leading the way as the Trump administration continues attacking the nation's most prestigious universities.

This week, in a letter to Alan M. Garber, the president of Harvard University, McMahon criticized the school for “disastrous mismanagement" and said it would not be eligible for any new federal grants.

According to an Education Department official who briefed reporters ahead of the letter’s release, Harvard’s continued eligibility for federal research grants hinges on addressing a range of concerns: allegations of antisemitism on campus, race-conscious admissions practices, and what the administration views as a drift away from “academic excellence,” citing a lack of conservative faculty as one example.

In a statement Monday night, a Harvard spokesperson accused the administration of “doubling down” on demands that would amount to “unprecedented and improper control” over the university, warning of “chilling implications for higher education.” The university also implied the government’s funding threat could be illegal.

