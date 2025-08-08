Hacker Hilariously Trolls Education Secretary With Music Choice At Right-Wing Conference

Education Secretary Linda McMahon was trolled by a hacker who hijacked the sound system and played circus music over remarks she gave during an appearance at a Young America’s Foundation event for conservative youth.
At one point, McMahon was cut off by audio of someone calling her a "corrupt billionaire who knows nothing about education," prompting her to look around nervously.
When asked what was “different” about serving in President Donald Trump’s second term compared with his first, McMahon said it took the president “a while” to get the White House “organized” to his liking—just as the comically iconic Julius Fučík march “Entry of the Gladiators” began playing over the sound system.
Former Wisconsin Republican Governor Scott Walker, who hosted the event, tried to get ahead of other audio interruptions that disrupted McMahon's remarks, saying that "if liberals don't like your ideas, they shut you down." The audience clapped in response but McMahon still looked a bit off her game.
Adding insult to injury, there was even a moment when McMahon, while urging parents to get involved in their school boards, was interrupted by the theme song to Curb Your Enthusiasm.
Social media users ate it up.
McMahon, who has no experience in education whatsoever, is best known as one of the founders—along with her husband, fellow wrestling promoter Vince McMahon—of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE).
Earlier this year, she was called out for hypocrisy when paying tribute to educators during "Teacher Appreciation Week" as she honors teachers on one hand and works to dismantle the Department of Education on the other.
McMahon has also demonstrated little understanding of the cuts to the department she oversees, including federal initiatives designed to support low-income, first-generation college students and students with disabilities in pursuing higher education.
Nonetheless, she continues to champion the broader effort to dismantle the DOE, actions that advocates say will be a detriment to students nationwide.