Skip to content

Dominic Monaghan's Racy LOTR Throwback!

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Kristi Noem Dragged After Making Wild Claim About How Trump Saved LA By Sending In Troops

Kristi Noem
CBS News

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem told Face the Nation on Sunday that Los Angeles "wouldn't be standing" if President Trump hadn't sent troops into the city amid protests over ICE raids.

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotSep 02, 2025
Amelia Mavis Christnot

Amelia is an Oglala Lakȟóta, Kanien'kehá:ka Haudenosaunee and Métis Navy brat who settled in the wilds of Northern Maine. A member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, she considers herself a proud Maineiac.

See Full Bio

Longtime MAGA acolyte Kristi Noem lied on Face the Nation in a desperate bid to justify Republican President Donald Trump's retaliatory act of sending the National Guard and active duty Marines to Los Angeles without cause.

Public perception has largely been against Trump's targeting of major cities in states governed by his political rivals.

It hasn't escaped voters' notice that Trump or one of his proxies identified three Democratic governors—California's Gavin Newsom, Illinois' JB Pritzker, and Maryland's Wes Moore—as contenders for the 2028 presidential election, then shortly after targeted the cities of Los Angeles, Chicago, and Baltimore.

Trump illegally deployed the military to Los Angeles to quell largely peaceful protests against masked abductions by Noem's Department of Homeland Security's (DHS's) Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents.

But in a Sunday appearance on Face the Nation, Noem tried to spin an entirely different narrative not rooted in reality. She also repeated disproven right-wing rhetoric about Black Lives Matter protests in 2020 after the law enforcement murder of George Floyd.

White nationalists of MAGA claimed cities were burned, but no such widespread destruction ever occurred. And the majority of violence and destruction was done by the same White supremacist groups that attacked the United States Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Trump's DHS Secretary falsely claimed:

"L.A. wouldn’t be standing today if President Trump hadn’t taken action then. That city would have burned down if left to the devices of the mayor and the governor of that state."
"So, the citizens who live there, the small business owners in downtown L.A., they’re thankful that President Trump came in with federal law enforcement officers and helped support keeping those streets open, keep their homes and businesses from burning down, and made sure the law and order was restored."

You can see Noem make her unsubstantiated claims here:

Noem—who did so poorly dealing with the Indigenous people in her state while GOP governor that she was banned from setting foot on tribal land by every Tribal Nation in South Dakota—doubled down on her lies when challenged by Face the Nation host Ed O’Keefe.

Noem stated without any form of evidence:

"So many of those homes and businesses that were in downtown and in those areas were dealing with riots and violence and coming in and bringing those federal law enforcement officers in was incredibly important to keeping peace."
"And so we are grateful President Trump was willing to send resources and people in, in order to enforce the law."

Noem and her ICE agents—who have earned the nickname The Gestapo from the general public for their masked, badge-less, ID-less, warrant-less activities—may have been grateful, but that doesn't translate to the majority of the citizens of Los Angeles feeling the same way.

People weren't buying what Noem was selling, including Governor Newsom.



@grok/X





@JamieB9nkiwicz/X



@Ima/X

@imatweet25/X

California officials filed suit against the Trump administration over what the President admitted was an illegal action.

They await a decision from the Northern District Court of California over the White House's troop deployment.

Latest News

Bella Ramsey
Celebrities

Bella Ramsey shuts down haters

Pauly Shore; Pauly Shore in Facebook video
Celebrities

Pauly Shore Breaks Down In Tears After Surgery To Remove Tumor From His Pancreas

Gavin Newsom; Kid Rock
Donald Trump

Newsom threatens Kid Rock

Chris Evans; Snoop Dogg
LGBTQ

Chris Evans' Fiery Defense Of 'Lightyear' Resurfaces After Snoop Dogg Says He's 'Scared' Of LGBTQ+ Representation

More from News/political-news

James Yokeley
Wilmington Police Department

GOP North Carolina Elections Official Arrested For Allegedly Drugging Granddaughter's And Her Friend's Ice Cream

A North Carolina Republican election official arrested and charged with drugging two girls' ice creams has resigned from his prominent appointed position in the state's GOP. Initial information released by the police identified the girls Yokeley tried to drug as his granddaughters.

Wilmington Police Department officials identified the girls as his step-granddaughter and her friend on Friday.

Keep ReadingShow less
Gloria Gaynor
Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Lifetime

New Revelation Seemingly Explains Why Trump Picked Gloria Gaynor As Kennedy Center Honoree

According to Federal Election Commission records reviewed by MeidasTouch, singer Gloria Gaynor—best known for the 1978 hit “I Will Survive” that has long been embraced by the LGBTQ+ community—has donated thousands of dollars to Republicans in recent years, a decision that could explain why President Donald Trump recently named her as a Kennedy Center Honors recipient.

In 2023 and 2024 alone, Gaynor contributed nearly $22,000 to multiple conservative and MAGA-affiliated names and groups.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots of Jesse Watters and Brian Kilmeade (left and right); Melania Trump (center)
Fox News; Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images

Fox News Hosts Slammed After Gushing Over Melania While Rating Former First Ladies' Attractiveness

Fox News hosts Jesse Watters and Brian Kilmeade were criticized after going on a bizarre tangent rating the attractiveness of other former first ladies while discussing the possibility of Vanity Fair putting First Lady Melania Trump on their cover.

The topic came up after the fashion magazine's new global editorial director, Mark Guiducci, floated the possibility of putting Trump on the cover, which led to angry pushback from Vanity Fair staffers.

Keep ReadingShow less
Mid-section shot of a naked couple kissing in a shower.
Photo by We-Vibe Toys on Unsplash

People Reveal What Happened After A Parent Walked In On Them Having Sex

Having anyone walk in on you while you're getting on with a partner can be mortifying.

But having your parents walk in can be earth-shattering.

Keep ReadingShow less
Matt Rife; Sydney Sweeney
Michael Chang/Getty Images; Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Comedian Matt Rife defends Sydney Sweeney

Matt Rife has had quite a summer of controversies. One week, he’s tanking an e.l.f. Cosmetics ad campaign so badly it sparked a boycott, and the next he’s casually adopting the actual cursed Annabelle Doll; yes, that nightmare Raggedy Ann that inspired The Conjuring franchise. The TikTok-born comedian has basically lived in a TMZ fan fiction timeline.

And now, he’s added yet another bizarre line to his chaotic résumé: Sydney Sweeney’s self-appointed knight in screaming armor—riding into battle to declare that anyone not supporting the actress’ bathwater business is, quote, “garbage losers.”

Keep ReadingShow less