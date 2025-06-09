Skip to content

'Latinas For Trump' Co-Founder Gets Brutal Wakeup Call After Calling Out Trump For 'Inhumane' Immigrant Arrests

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Reporter Gets Shot With Rubber Bullet While Covering LA Protests In Alleged Targeted Attack

Screenshots of Lauren Tomasi before and after she was shot on camera
9 News Australia

9 News Australia reporter Lauren Tomasi was covering the protests in Los Angeles over the weekend when a police officer appeared to aim right at her and shot her in the leg with a rubber bullet.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraJun 09, 2025
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

Critics reacted with shock and horror after video footage showed a police officer appearing to aim right at 9 News Australia reporter Lauren Tomasi before shooting her in the leg with a rubber bullet while she was covering the protests in Los Angeles.

Tomasi was reporting outside the Metropolitan Detention Center in downtown Los Angeles when she was struck by a rubber bullet as law enforcement began dispersing protesters condemning the Trump administration’s immigration raids.

She had been positioned on the same block as the city’s U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) field office, where police had declared an “unlawful assembly.”

She said during her report:

“After hours of standing off, this situation has now rapidly deteriorated, the LAPD moving in on horseback, firing rubber bullets at protesters, moving them on through the heart of LA."

As the camera panned over to a line of law enforcement officers, one of the officers appeared to turn and aim his gun directly at Tomasi before firing.

Tomasi then cried out in pain and grabbed her calf, prompting a bystander to yell out, "You just f**king shot the reporter!" When someone checked in with Tomasi, she responded, "I'm good."

RELATED: Vance Just Called The LA Protesters 'Insurrectionists'—And Was Swiftly Called Out For His Hypocrisy

You can watch what happened in the video below.

After the incident, former Illinois GOP Representative Adam Kinzinger—one of the Trump administration's most high-profile critics, said the officer who shot Tomasi did so "point blank" despite seeing that she was a member of the press. He called for authorities to launch an investigation.

Others have reacted angrily, condemning the shooting.



After the shooting, Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade issued a statement declaring that “all journalists should be able to do their work safely."

In a statement, 9 News confirmed that Tomasi "was struck by a rubber bullet" and that she "and her camera operator are safe and will continue their essential work covering these events.” The network said the shooting is “a stark reminder of the inherent dangers journalists can face while reporting from the frontlines of protests."

Australian Greens Senator Sarah Hanson-Young called on Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to seek “an urgent explanation” from the Trump administration. Albanese may have an opportunity to speak with President Donald Trump at next week’s G7 conference in Canada, though a formal meeting between the two leaders has not yet been confirmed.

That same weekend, British photographer Nick Stern was injured when a “sponge bullet” tore into his thigh as he documented a standoff between protesters and police in Paramount. Stern underwent emergency surgery. He noted that he had been clearly marked as press—his standard practice when covering hostile or high-risk situations.

Latest News

​Tom Felton; JK Rowling
Celebrities

'Harry Potter' Star Sparks Backlash After Admitting He's Not 'Attuned' To Controversy Around JK Rowling's Anti-Trans Views

Screenshots of President Donald Trump and Marcio Rubio tripping on the stairs while boarding Air Force One
Donald Trump

Trump And Rubio Both Stumbled While Climbing Up Stairs Of Air Force One—And The Hypocrisy Is Rich

Laura Loomer; Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
Political News

Far-Right Activist Slammed After Criticizing AOC For Gaining Weight Since Being Elected To Congress

Finneas
Political News

Billie Eilish's Brother Finneas Slams Cops After Getting Tear-Gassed At Peaceful LA Protest

More from News/political-news

Screenshot of Gavin Newsom; Tom Homan
MSNBC; Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Gavin Newsom Dares Trump And His 'Border Czar' To Arrest Him For 'Impeding' ICE In Fiery Rant

California Governor Gavin Newsom dared President Donald Trump and Trump's "border czar" Tom Homan to arrest him for "impeding" Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents amid clashes between law enforcement and protesters in Los Angeles in response to the Trump administration's immigration raids.

California National Guard troops arrived in Los Angeles on Sunday after Trump signed an order deploying 2,000 service members to crackdown on escalating immigration protests. Demonstrators are demanding that ICE stand down after raiding multiple locations across the city including in Compton and Paramount.

Keep ReadingShow less
Woman covering her face crying
Photo by Fa Barboza on Unsplash

People Share Things An Ex Said That Completely Broke Them

There's nothing quite like being kicked when you're down.

Unless of course it's your ex saying one of the most hurtful things you've ever heard. That hurts more.

Keep ReadingShow less
Mark Hamill; Demi Moore
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert/YouTube; Neil Mockford/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Mark Hamill Recalls Demi Moore's Hilarious Reaction To His Pants Falling Down At BAFTAs

During an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Mark Hamill was prompted by the show's host to talk about his experience as a presenter at the 78th British Academy Film Awards—the BAFTAs—back in February.

The Star Wars icon was tapped to present the Best Film trophy.

Keep ReadingShow less
Jonathan Groff; Keanu Reeves
CBS

Keanu Reeves' Reaction While Being Caressed By Jonathan Groff During Tonys Performance Is An Instant Classic

Listen, basically all of us are in love with Keanu Reeves to one degree or another, right? The bone structure, the easygoing, unproblematic personality, the desire for women his own age—he's a breed of movie star you just kind of don't get anymore!

So naturally, Jonathan Groff couldn't resist getting a bit forward with Reeves at last night's Tony Awards. And fans are loving it.

Keep ReadingShow less
Simone Biles; Riley Gaines
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TIME; Noam Galai/Getty Images

Simone Biles Rips 'Truly Sick' Riley Gaines As 'Sore Loser' For Going After Trans Athletes

Olympic gymnast Simone Biles criticized former NCAA swimmer Riley Gaines for regularly attacking the transgender community for participating in sports instead of promoting inclusivity, calling her "truly sick."

Biles spoke out after Gaines mocked a recent victory by a Minnesota high school softball team—one that has become a focus of conservative media attention in recent days due to the reported inclusion of a transgender girl on the roster.

Keep ReadingShow less