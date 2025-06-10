Skip to content

'Latinas For Trump' Co-Founder Gets Brutal Wakeup Call After Calling Out Trump For 'Inhumane' Immigrant Arrests

Hillary Clinton Calls Out The Real Reason Trump Deployed Troops To LA—And She's Spot On

Hillary Clinton; Donald Trump
Dominik Bindl/Getty Images; Tom Brenner For The Washington Post via Getty Images

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton slammed President Trump on social media over his narcissistic move to send National Guard troops to Los Angeles despite no request from California Governor Gavin Newsom.

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis Christnot
Jun 10, 2025
Over the weekend while spending time at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, MAGA Republican President Donald Trump deployed the National Guard to Los Angeles, California, in response to protests against the Department of Homeland Security's Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids.

On Monday, Trump decided to deploy an additional 2,000 California National Guard troops and 700 United States Marines as well to the southern California city.

It’s crazy that Trump could deploy them to California, but not, on January 6th.
— southerngirlraven7.bsky.social (@southerngirlraven7.bsky.social) June 9, 2025 at 7:46 PM

On Monday afternoon, former First Lady, New York Democratic Senator, and Obama administration Secretary of State Hillary Clinton shared her opinion of Trump's latest power play on social media.

Taking to Bluesky, Instagram, Facebook, Threads, and Elon Musk's X, Clinton wrote:

"California Governor Newsom didn't request the National Guard be deployed to his state following peaceful demonstrations."
"Trump sent them anyway. It's the first time in 60 years a president has made that choice."
"Trump's goal isn't to keep Californians safe."
"His goal is to cause chaos, because chaos is good for Trump."


On Instagram and Facebook, Secretary Clinton posted a screenshot of her Threads post captioned:

"Let's be real."

People concurred with the lawyer and political veteran's assessment of Trump's love of chaos.

Trump is Putin’s #ChaosAgent 🙋♂️

— klassmi.bsky.social (@klassmi.bsky.social) June 10, 2025 at 9:21 AM


Krasnov in progress

— Olexiy Yermolenko (@oleyer.bsky.social) June 9, 2025 at 4:58 PM


California Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom echoed the same sentiment on Facebook.

Governor Newsom/Facebook

However some felt Newsom himself was the target, due to Trump's long-running adversarial relationship with the Democratic governor.

YOU DECIDE👇

— essie333.bsky.social (@essie333.bsky.social) June 9, 2025 at 11:39 PM


Others pointed out why Trump needs chaos.

His attack on Los Angeles is creating an effective distraction in mainstream media from his tripping up the stairs of Air Force One on Sunday, everyone criticizing his One Big Beautiful Bill, his feud with Elon Musk, and the tech investor's revelation that Trump was featured in the list of sex traffickers and hebephiles in the files of Jeffrey Epstein.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced on Monday that the state is now suing the Trump administration over the illegal federalization of the state's National Guard without the cooperation or consent of the state government.

Bonta stated in the lawsuit that Trump's order "infringes on Governor Newsom’s role as Commander-in-Chief of the California National Guard and violates the state’s sovereign right to control and have available its National Guard in the absence of a lawful invocation of federal power."

The lawsuit added:

"At no point in the past three days has there been a rebellion or an insurrection."

