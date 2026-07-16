Little Kid Goes Viral For His Clever Way To Get Around School's Dress Code—And We're Applauding

School dress codes tend to be incredibily strict, causing students to receive detention or even be sent home when they don't meet the requirements.

Some schools even go so far as to dictate the style and color of shoes that a student can wear, which can be difficult if they can't find their size or afford them.

In a hilarious video posted by X account @TheFigen_, one student worked around his school's white shoes mandate by wearing white socks over his dark-colored shoes.

At the start of the video, a group of students is standing in line, all wearing white shoes.

But when the video dramatically zooms in, it's obvious that something is different about one of the boy's shoes.

With a laugh track put over the video, the videographer records as the student pulls up his pant leg to reveal the full length of a white sock. The sock has tiny designs in the fabric, and up close, his black and white sneakers can be seen through them.

For those who simply walk by and don't stare too long at the student's feet, he blends right in with his classmates.

You can watch the video here:

Viewers were tickled by the young student's hack and found it to be quite clever.









































It's questionable why it would make such a difference to the education of the masses for a student to wear purely white shoes instead of black and white shoes, which seemed to be what he was actually wearing, but what the student and his parents came up with was a very practical and hilarious solution.

Not only did he blend in with his peers and technically follow the school's protocol, he didn't have to spend any extra money in order to do so.

Honestly, that sounds like a win-win!