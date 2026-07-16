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New Commemorative $1 Coin With Trump's Face On It Instantly Sparks Dictator Jokes

Donald Trump with tweet overlaid
Alex Wong/Getty Images; @MrMojoRisin510/X

After Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent posted a photo on X of the new $1 coin etched with Trump's face to commemorate America's 250th anniversary going into production "this fall," the backlash online was swift.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraJul 16, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

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After Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent shared an image of a new $1 coin etched with President Donald Trump's face to commemorate the country's 250th anniversary that will go into production "this fall," people criticized the move as one you might see in a dictatorship.

Federal law generally prohibits depicting living people on U.S. currency. However, the Treasury Department has argued that the Circulating Collectible Coin Redesign Act of 2020, which Trump signed during his first term, provides the administration with legal authority to make an exception for commemorative designs tied to the nation's semiquincentennial celebrations.

In a post on X, Bessent announced the U.S. Mint "will begin striking this new $1 gold coin to honor the enduring legacy of liberty and a lasting symbol of patriotism":

"As America commemorates 250 years of independence, the [U.S. Mint] will begin striking this new $1 gold coin to honor the enduring legacy of liberty and a lasting symbol of patriotism. Featuring President Trump, it celebrates the strength of American values, and the promise of a nation dedicated to preserving freedom for all."

You can see his post and the image below.


Mockup of Donald Trump commemorative gold coin @SecScottBessent/X

Trump has also been known to openly promote his own likeness; the White House these days even displays a portrait of him surviving his 2024 assassination attempt and the administration has displayed banners of Trump's face at the Department of Justice.

Bessent would later appear on Fox News to show off bills that include Trump's signature set to enter circulation soon. He noted that former President Calvin Coolidge had a commemorative coin issued for the nation's 150th anniversary celebration, concluding that "we can put living people’s images on a coin.”

His announcement came just weeks after it emerged that Trump approved a proposed design featuring his portrait on a new $250 bill bearing his signature. Current and former Treasury Department employees said two Treasury Department appointees repeatedly pressed Bureau of Engraving and Printing staff beginning last year to develop prototype designs for the bill.

Critics have been quick to point out this is just another example of Trump—who infamously declared he would be a dictator on "day one"—living out his dictatorial aspirations.

The backlash was swift.




We wonder how many more things the Trump administration will do before enough people realize this isn't normal.

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