Sam Neill's Family Posts Heartbreaking Tribute About The 'Jurassic Park' Star's 'Sudden' Passing

Fans and fellow celebrities everywhere are grieving the sudden and unexpected loss of Sam Niell at the age of 78.

Neill was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma in March 2022, a form of blood cancer that rendered him unable to continue acting. 75 years old at the time, he told the BBC that he had to "take stock of things" in his life, and he turned to writing to help him get through the day, during which he penned his 2023 memoir, Did I Ever Tell You This?

In recent years, he's also become a favorite comfort account for many TikTokers while he actively homesteaded, named his chickens and other animals after his closest friends and loved ones, and even did some fun parody work on a Tyrannosaurus Rex, portrayed by a friend in an inflatable T-Rex costume, terrorizing his vineyard.

Tragically, after going to Australia to receive care for symptoms he was experiencing, Neill's family reported that he unexpectedly passed away in Sydney. His symptoms reportedly were not tied to his cancer or cancer treatment, since he'd been cancer-free since April 2026.

Neill's family wrote of his passing:

"It is with immense sadness that the whānau of Sam Neill share the news of his passing on Monday, 13th July, in Sydney, Australia."

"Sam was surrounded by family and passed with the dignity that has characterised his whole life."

"The loss was sudden and unexpected but blessed by the fact that Sam remained cancer-free."

"They would like to express their deepest gratitude to the staff at St Vincent’s Private Hospital for their incredible care."

"More details will be shared later, but for now, on behalf of the family, we ask that you respect their privacy as they navigate this immeasurable loss."

Fans were devastated by the news.

@samneilltheprop/Instagram

@samneilltheprop/Instagram

@samneilltheprop/Instagram

@samneilltheprop/Instagram

@samneilltheprop/Instagram

The widely acclaimed New Zealand actor received recognition across the industry from fellow actors, producers, and directors.

Laura Dern, who portrayed Dr. Ellie Sattler opposite Neill's Dr. Alan Grant in the Jurassic Park and Jurassic World franchise, wrote a tribute to People for her "lifetime friend."

Dern wrote:

"Sam was my beloved lifetime friend… He showed me the depths of loyalty, protectiveness, and love always with the driest of wit."

"He was a true and noble gentleman, wrapped up in my dream leading man."

"I will love you forever, Dr. Alan Grant.”

Neill also became very well-known for his darker work on Peaky Blinders, and his costar Cillian Murphy wrote:

"Like everyone who knew and worked with Sam, I admired him and adored him in equal measure."

"He was one of the kindest, funniest, and gentlest people, and one of the finest actors. RIP."

The Princess Bride's Cary Elwes was clearly touched by the "great raconteur" and "genuine sweetheart" he'd met in Neill:



"I had the great privilege of working with Sam in India many moons ago. He was everything you hoped he would be."

"Beautiful in every way possible. Gentle, wise, compassionate, giving, funny, and of course immensely talented."

"A great raconteur who had that twinkle in his eye that told you he knew the secret of the universe. In other words, a genuine sweetheart."

"Those of us who were fortunate to share time with him on this planet are better for it. We send our deepest, deepest condolences to his children, family, friends, and fans of which I will always be one."

"Godspeed, Sam. May angels guide you on your journey…"

Aquaman and Invasion's Nicole Kidman said that Neill came in at a pivotal time in her life.

"We met when I was just 18, and he took me under his wing, and we stayed friends for life."

"He was charming, kind, funny, and intelligent. He will be greatly missed, and my heart goes out to his family."

Among many other tributes, Steven Spielberg was grateful to have had Neill in his life and for him to play a pivotal, formative role in the creation of Jurassic Park.

“I owe a debt of gratitude to Roger Donaldson, Gilliam Armstrong, Graham Baker and Phillip Noyce for casting Sam Neill in the roles in which he was so brilliant that they brought him to my attention and led to his playing Dr. Alan Grant in 'Jurassic Park.'"

"Sam was exceptionally collaborative. It was a stretch for him to play a character who acted as though children were messy and smelly because this was the opposite of the loving father he was to his children."



"I adored making all the Jurassic movies with him."

"Along with Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum, we will always have our Jurassic family, and Sam will never be forgotten by us or his many millions of fans around the world.”

After he was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma, Neill was honest about the fact that he thought the end might be near, but that he was not afraid of dying. Rather, he found it "irritating" that there was so much that he still wanted to do that he was no longer certain he'd have time for.

We wish Neill's family comfort during this time and a lifetime of positive memories.