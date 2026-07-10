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Influencer Hilariously Responds After The Internet Decides She Looks Exactly Like Male Norwegian Soccer Player

Erling Haaland; Emma Kate Willman
Marcel Bonte/Soccrates/Getty Images; @emmakwillman/Instagram

Emma Kate Willman's braid tutorials took an unexpected twist when comments about her resemblance to soccer star Erling Haaland flooded her videos, and even Haaland weighed in on the debate.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanJul 10, 2026
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
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Social media influencer Emma Kate Willman first made it big on Instagram and TikTok a few years ago when she started sharing hair tutorials, specifically cute and stylish ways to braid her hair and freshen up an everyday updo.

Along the way, Willman has received many comments about various celebrities people in the comments think that she looks like, like Zara Larsson, "baby" Taylor Swift, and Millie Bobby Brown, though she can't see the resemblance with most of them.

But one comparison that came up every once in a while, which she also did not agree with for a long time, came from more tried-and-true international soccer fans who compared her to Norway's Erling Haaland.

This comment was only made every once in a while, though, so it was easy enough to ignore.

But at the top of the 2026 World Cup hosted in the U.S., Willman has received thousands of comments comparing her to Haaland, especially when she braids her hair tightly on the crown of her head, puts it in a bun, or slicks it back, all similar to looks that Haaland wears out on the field.

The comments only intensified when Haaland himself caught wind of Willman and posted a simple "Hi" and a "thumbs-up" emoji on one of her pinned videos, prompting the video to go viral, and encouraging hundreds of people to compare Willman to Haaland every day.

In a recent TikTok video, Willman joked about how she'd never be able to post on Instagram again because of the influx of comments about how she resembled Haaland, all while sporting wet, slicked-back hair.

But in another video, which she posted on both platforms, she quipped:

"As a hair content creator, that guy has some of the best hair I've ever seen in my life."
"So, I'll take it! Keep commenting it! That's awesome."

You can see the video here:

@emmakwillman

This was not on my bingo card but head over to my IG to see the whole story😂😂😂 #haaland #erlinghaaland #worldcup @Erling Haaland

Fellow TikTokers agreed with the resemblance but suggested siblings instead of doppelgangers.

@emmakwillman/TikTok

@emmakwillman/TikTok

@emmakwillman/TikTok

@emmakwillman/TikTok

@emmakwillman/TikTok

@emmakwillman/TikTok

@emmakwillman/TikTok

@emmakwillman/TikTok

@emmakwillman/TikTok

@emmakwillman/TikTok

Though Willman joked at the end of her video that the two "lookalikes" should arrange to take a photo together, there are some rumors circulating that she will attend the game between Norway and England, so the slightest possibility exists that the two could actually meet!

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