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Trump Dragged After Image Of Him On Fox News Watching Himself On Fox News Goes Viral

Donald Trump
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An image from Fox News of President Trump watching himself on the live Fox News feed on July 4th is going viral—and critics are roasting him hard.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraJul 06, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

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President Donald Trump was widely mocked after an image from Fox News of him watching himself during their live coverage on the Fourth of July celebrations in Washington, D.C. went viral.

Trump is widely known to obsessively watch news coverage of himself day and night, hence why he's become notorious for attacking news organizations and political opponents on Truth Social at all hours.

But few things prepared even Trump's critics for a screenshot of Trump watching the news after lightning forced 375,000 people to evacuate the National Mall during the Great American State Fair, which was a dud attendance-wise for a president with a thing for crowd size.

Trump watched from the presidential box alongside members of his family and senior administration officials. First Lady Melania Trump sat beside him throughout the evening, joined by his granddaughter Kai Trump and his son Donald Trump Jr.

Also nearby were several top government officials, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of Education Linda McMahon, House Speaker Mike Johnson, and Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin.

Trump then waved toward the Fox News cameras while watching the broadcast, prompting host Harris Faulkner to respond, "We see you! Hi, Mr. President!" The network also briefly displayed an on-screen chyron reading, "President Trump watching Fox."

You can see it below.

Screenshot of Fox News airing moment Trump watched himself on Fox News Fox News

With so many things going on in the U.S. right now, you'd think a president would be busy trying to right the ship instead of spending time obsessively watching himself on newscasts, but that's Trump for you. And he's not interested in doing a thing for the average American voter.

Trump—whose narcissism has been in overdrive during his second term—would later deliver a speech to his supporters that kicked off just after 11 p.m. Eastern Time, following hours of delays.

Critics were quick to drag him as the image went viral.

What an embarrassing mess.

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