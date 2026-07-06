Melissa Gilbert Shares Sweet Throwback Photos Of Herself And Michael Landon On The 35th Anniversary Of His Death

There were not many TV families more beloved than the Ingalls on Little House On The Prairie, the beloved series based on the novels by Laura Ingalls Wilder, which had a nearly decade-long run from 1974 to 1983.

Particularly touching was the relationship between Laura, played by Melissa Gilbert, and Charles "Pa" Ingalls, played by Michael Landon.

While Landon would find success after Little House in the series Highway To Heaven, his life was cut tragically short by pancreatic cancer at the age of 54 in 1991.

On the anniversary of his death, Gilbert paid tribute to her TV father in a touching Instagram post:

Gilbert shared a carousel of behind-the-scenes shots from the set of Little House On The Prairie, as well as one shot of Gilbert sitting on Landon's lap along with his real-life children.

In addition to portraying the Ingalls patriarch on screen, Landon also wrote and directed several episodes of the series, something Gilbert made sure to highlight in her post:

"Thirty-five years ago today, the world lost a creative powerhouse."

"Michael Landon was one of the most successful actor-writer-director-producers in the history of television."

"Every show he was a part of ran for years."

"His TV shows remain a part of many people’s lives to this very day."

Gilbert also praised her on-screen father as an important mentor in navigating the industry, a very important role model that all child actors need.

"But more than that Mike was my friend, collaborator and mentor."

"I’ve always felt like the luckiest girl in the world because he chose me to be his 'Halfpint'."

"Working with him was more than formative."

"I learned most of what I know about our industry from him."

"I learned so much more too."

When not portraying father and daughter on-screen, Gilbert happily shared that she remained close to Landon, developing strong relationships with his children and even vacationing with his and her own families on many occasions.

"He loved his family fiercely."

"I would spend the night with @lesliematthews1 and my family would vacation with his every spring break and I would have the chance to watch him shower his kids with love and attention."

"When I was there, he’d fold me right in."

Poignantly, Gilbert shared that she continues to miss Landon's presence and guidance over the last 35 years, feeling he would definitely be a helpful presence in everyone's lives today:

"I can’t begin to tell you how many times over the last 35 years, I’ve thought, 'What would Mike do?'"

"I miss him."

"I miss his giggle."

"I miss his warmth."

"Mostly I miss the fact that he is not with us these days to make more of his art for all of us."

"We sure could use a dose of his perspective on things."

Gilbert ended by sending love to Landon's family.

The emotional post touched the hearts of over 43 thousand Instagram users, who flooded the comment section with their heartfelt reactions.

Many sharing the impact Landon had on their lives, despite never actually meeting him, and others how Gilbert herself served as role model for them as well:





melissagilbertofficial/Instagram

melissagilbertofficial/Instagram

melissagilbertofficial/Instagram

melissagilbertofficial/Instagram

melissagilbertofficial/Instagram

melissagilbertofficial/Instagram

melissagilbertofficial/Instagram

melissagilbertofficial/Instagram

melissagilbertofficial/Instagram

melissagilbertofficial/Instagram

The post was a notably high-profile one from Gilbert, who took a lengthy break from Instagram following sexual abuse allegations against her husband, Timothy Busfield, allegations that he has denied ahead of his trial, set for May 2027.

Gilbert also gained attention recently when she commemorated former child actress Daveigh Chase, who recently died at age 35, stressing the importance of child actors having a healthy life outside of the industry.