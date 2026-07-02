Gamers Are Furiously Sounding Off After PlayStation Announces End To Physical Discs

Physical media fans just got hit with a game-over screen.

Sony announced Wednesday that it will discontinue physical PlayStation game discs starting in January 2028, a move that has already sparked backlash from gamers who aren't exactly thrilled about handing over the last remnants of ownership to digital storefronts.

Once physical disc production ends, new PlayStation games will be available exclusively in digital format through the PlayStation Store and participating retailers.

The company framed the move as a response to changing consumer habits:

"This is a natural direction for Sony Interactive Entertainment to adapt to consumer trends as the general preference for digital media significantly outpaces physical discs.”

Sony, originally founded as Tokyo Tsushin Kogyo K.K. in Japan in 1946, entered the gaming business with the launch of the original PlayStation in 1994. The gray console's CD-ROM drive helped usher in a new era of gaming, and Sony has released multiple generations of the platform since then, most recently the PlayStation 5.

The company said the change will not affect games already released on disc or titles scheduled to launch before January 2028.

Sony said the transition reflects how players already access games today:

"This transition will enable us to align more closely with how most of our community prefers to access and play games today."

The company has also announced plans to shut down the PlayStation 3 and PlayStation Vita digital stores. Most countries, including the United States and the United Kingdom, are expected to see those closures take effect in July 2027, though some markets will lose access as early as August.

For longtime PlayStation fans, however, the announcement felt like the end of an era.

Spending on physical video games peaked at $11.6 billion in 2008, according to Circana analyst Mat Piscatella. Even so, many gamers remain attached to physical ownership, game collecting, and the secondhand market.

Players didn't hesitate in voicing their frustration. YouTube creator Conkerax was among those criticizing the move, describing it as "a catastrophe."

Ampere Analysis research director Piers Harding-Rolls also weighed in:

“Inevitably, there will be concerns from PlayStation gamers around various aspects of this announcement, including choice, accessing older physical games on new consoles, the ability to collect physical games, and game preservation.”

Despite the industry's shift toward digital, many gamers weren't ready to say goodbye to physical media:

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Harding-Rolls added that the shift toward digital distribution would likely hurt specialist game retailers and the secondhand gaming market. For Niko Partners analyst Daniel Ahmad, the writing is already on the wall, saying the move "pretty much confirms PS6 will be digital only."

The announcement arrives ahead of the highly anticipated release of Grand Theft Auto VI, which is expected to be one of the biggest entertainment launches in history.

Fans have waited more than a decade for the next installment in the franchise. Its predecessor, Grand Theft Auto V, was released in 2013, and Grand Theft Auto VI is currently expected to launch on November 19 after multiple delays.

The broader industry trend has been moving in Sony's direction for years. Video game players spent $1.5 billion on new physical video games in 2025, the lowest total since market research firm Circana began tracking the metric in 1995, according to Piscatella.