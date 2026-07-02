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Michael Che Just Wished Colin Jost Happy Birthday With A Hilariously Brutal Post—And 'SNL' Fans Are Cackling

Michael Che and Colin Jost
ALEX EDELMAN/AFP via Getty Images

SNL star Michael Che took to Instagram on Tuesday to wish his costar Colin Jost a happy birthday in typically trolling fashion.

Peter Karleby
By Peter KarlebyJul 02, 2026
Peter Karleby
Peter Karleby is a writer, content producer and performer originally from Michigan. His writing has also appeared on YourTango, Delish and Medium, and he has produced content for NBC, The New York Times and The CW, among others. When not working, he can be found tripping over his own feet on a hiking trail while singing Madonna songs to ward off lurking bears.
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Perhaps no two celebrities are better at trolling each other than SNL's Michael Che and Colin Jost.

And for Jost's recent birthday, Che decided it was the perfect time to show his friend who's actually the best troll out there.

Safe to say, Che won handily with an Instagram post "celebrating" what an absolutely terrible person his friend and costar is—or so you'd think if you weren't up on the pair's lore.

Che and Jost have become famous for springing sight-unseen jokes on each other for Weekend Update—jokes that often make Jost seem like a virulently racist bigot. Che's IG post was basically a greatest hits of Jost's supposedly worst moments.

The post, addressed to "colin jessica jost," shared some of the supposed highlights of the pair's friendship, with obviously out-of-context photos to corroborate the accusations, and hoo boy, thank God this is all a joke!

For example:

“I think back to all the stupid fights we had thru the years.. like when you came to work with that racist puppet.. or when kept doing nazi salutes to our fans on tour..."

@chethinks/Instagram

Some of the awkard reminiscences were tamer, enough so that it leaves you wondering if they're actually real, like Che's mention of:

"...all the times i had to stand there and listen to you and [Jost's wife] Scarlett [Johannson] argue at work and i just had stand there like, ‘ohhh kayyy.’”

But Jost's supposed track record of being the worst man alive gets exponentially worse from there.

"Or when you INSISTED on getting RKelly on the show.. or when you took me to that ‘whites only store’..."

Hoo boy, is this uncomfortable!

@chethinks/Instagram

And still others were just downright hilariously silly... but in ways that still make you question whether they might have a hint of truth to them:

“Or when harry styles gave us flowers and you gaslit me cause said ‘i dont think he likes me’, and you got all mad like ‘HE GOT US THE EXACT SAME THING!! YOURE JUST BEING REVERSE RACIST AGAIN!!’..."
"or that time when the fbi thought we were dating...”

- YouTube youtu.be

All in all, it was a classic in the long-running genre of Jost and Che humiliating each other on air with insanely offensive jokes, and naturally, fans were cracking up in the comments.

@bwianajpeg/Instagram

@celesteperez/Instagram

@comakjosh/Instagram

@tatushkk/Instagram

@aaronn.hall/Instagram

@erocka22/Instagram

@kulture.of.krystal/Instagram

@kaylalmichaels/Instagram

Che did make room for some actual sentimentality for his friend and colleague's birthday, however. At the end of the carousel, he added a slide that read:

“None of that sh*t matters today. Cause we’re still pals. and still the BEST update anchors, besides norm, tina, amy, jimmy, seth, chevy, jane, aykroyd, miller, nealon, and quinn.. and ill argue that with ANYBODY.”

And then he closed with a clip of him getting Jost's attention from across a room just to yell, "FU*K you" at him. Now that's friendship!

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