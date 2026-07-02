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Trump-Loving Barstool Sports Founder Dave Portnoy Just Floated Running Against Mamdani For NYC Mayor—And The Jokes Are Hilariously Brutal

Screenshot of Dave Portnoy; Zohran Mamdani
Fox News; Jason Alpert-Wisnia / Hans Lucas / AFP via Getty Images

During an interview on Fox News, Barstool Sports owner and Trump supporter Dave Portnoy revealed that he's considering running for New York City mayor in 2029 against Zohran Mamdani—and critics are having a field day with it.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraJul 02, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

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Barstool Sports owner and Trump supporter Dave Portnoy—a man who's faced numerous accusations of sexual assault and who's spent more time building One Bite Pizza Reviews than even remotely working in politics—had people rolling their eyes after revealing he's considering running for New York City mayor in 2029 against Zohran Mamdani.

In an interview with Fox News personality Jesse Watters, Portnoy said he had long believed he would "never get involved in politics," arguing that greater impact could often be made through the private sector. But he said recent events had caused him to reconsider that position.

"We need leaders to step up," Portnoy said, adding that his thinking often changes "depending on what day you catch me in Nantucket." Some mornings, he said, he looks out at the ocean and wonders, "Why do I want to ruin my life and get involved in this mess," knowing the scrutiny that comes with politics.

He continued:

"I spend a lot of my day losing my mind on what’s happening right now, especially in New York... this really, really worries me. If I was going to run, it would be here [New York City]."
“Can I win here? I have no idea. I don’t know the demographics, whether they’re getting enough votes. There’s a lot of people who like me in New York City. I know that."
"I’ve done a lot of good in New York City when I wasn’t thinking about politics, whether it’s the Barstool Fund, pizza places, so it wasn’t for show. I've had a real job, I've done real things unlike these clown politicians who've never had a real job and never been in the real world for a day."

Portnoy further admonished "Ivy League" women voters and others who "would never vote for me" and "never vote for common sense."

You can hear what Portnoy said in the video below.

Portnoy has no political experience.

What he does have however are accusations that he's normalized rape culture at Barstool Sports and multiple videos that show him saying the "n-word" or joking about blackface. This is the same guy who said he hoped a "missile" would take out a boat Greta Thunberg sailed on to deliver aid to Gaza.

On top of that, Portnoy doesn't even live in New York City. He does, however, have multiple residences worth a total of $97 million located between Long Island, upstate New York, and Florida.

Something tells us he might not appeal to a city that largely voted for Mamdani, a democratic socialist, in a seismic win for progressives that has reverberated across the country and already borne fruit in recent primary elections.

Portnoy was clowned pretty much immediately.

Sadly, it seems every random man with at least a semi-regular string of appearances on Fox and other right-wing networks thinks he can run for office.

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