Skip to content

Lindsey Graham's Sister Hit With Hilariously Brutal Factcheck After Claiming She's 'Not Being Handed' His Senate Seat

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

MAGA Senator Just Dropped Hilariously Iconic Nickname For Democratic Socialists—And We're Kind Of Obsessed

Screenshot of John Kennedy
Fox News

Republican Senator John Kennedy criticized former Vice President Kamala Harris on Fox News for trying to "cozy up" to Democratic socialists with a nickname for the ages.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraAug 12, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio
Make us preferred on Google

Louisiana Republican Senator John Kennedy handed Democratic socialists a win after giving them a nickname while criticizing former Vice President Kamala Harris for trying to "cozy up to them."

Recently, Axios reported that Harris has been speaking with prominent progressives, even having a call and exchanging messages with New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, the most prominent democratic socialist in the country. The Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) also saw significant primary victories in New York and Michigan, earning rebukes from Republicans.

Kennedy commented on this by claiming during a Fox News interview that Harris is "no longer relevant" before calling democratic socialists "Lulu Lenins":

"No disrespect, but Vice President Harris is no longer relevant. She had her shot, and she missed. She can cozy up to the 'Lulu Lenins' all she wants to."

Kennedy's remark blended the name of the popular athleticwear brand Lululemon with Vladimir Lenin, the Russian revolutionary who helped establish the Soviet Union.

You can hear what he said in the video below.

Kennedy unintentionally coined a catchy nickname, and people are eating it up.


In recent weeks, Kennedy has made the rounds on Fox News to criticize anything deemed remotely related to the DSA and communism, a buzzword the Trump administration and their surrogates have latched on to in response to DSA successes.

Earlier this year, Kennedy said Cuba's "incompetent" leadership only knows how to "oppress people" after federal prosecutors in the United States announced charges against former Cuban President Raúl Castro over the 1996 shootdown of aircraft operated by the Miami-based exile group Brothers to the Rescue.

Kennedy went on to say that Cuba's leadership only likes to "take all their money and they give it to the military and the police and themselves, and to hell with the good people of Cuba.”

Critics pointed out that his words largely apply to the Trump administration, which saw efforts to restore funding for ICE and border patrol operations stall amid concerns about alleged human rights abuses tied to the nationwide immigration crackdown. Additionally, a $1.8 billion “anti-weaponization” fund for Trump allies and January 6 insurrectionists had come under scrutiny.

Latest News

Woman using hair tie
Trending

Engaged Woman Sparks Theories After Finding Strange Hair Tie Near Her And Fiancé's Home Entryway

Jenna Ortega
Celebrities

Jenna Ortega Reveals Heartbreaking Reason She'd Go 'All Day' Without Eating Or Drinking On Set As Child Actor

Screenshots from PLAYDATE with Elle's video
Trending

Teen Girl's Accidental Text To Wrong Number Asking For Fashion Advice Takes Surprisingly Heartwarming Turn—And We're Sobbing

Screenshots from @MatrixMysteries' X video
Trending

Guy Who Lives In '98% Muslim' Apartment Complex Dragged Over His Eyeroll-Worthy Form Of 'Resistance'

More from Trending

Screenshot of Wayne Allyn Root talking to Donald Trump over the phone
Real America's Voice

Critics Sound The Alarm After Trump Floats Idea Of Declaring 'National Emergency' For Midterm Elections

President Donald Trump was criticized after floating the idea of declaring a "national security emergency" ahead of the November midterms.

Real America's Voice host Wayne Allyn Root brought the idea up to Trump while discussing the "SAVE America Act," a sweeping federal elections bill that, among other things, complicates voting for individuals whose legal name does not match their birth certificate and poses a restrictive photo ID requirement for voting that disproportionately impacts minorities.

Keep ReadingShow less
Arby's Restaurant
Patrick T. Fallon/AFP/Getty Images

Woman Sparks Debate After Revealing Absurd Price She Paid For Single Arby's Sandwich Through Uber Eats

It's no secret that prices are on the rise for groceries and other basic necessities, but when it comes to services of convenience, like food delivery services, an increasing number of people are questioning if paying is worth it.

One woman ordered one Arby's roast beef sandwich, with no sides or drink, but because she ordered it via delivery and also had to pay a long-distance charge, the fees quickly piled up.

Keep ReadingShow less
Julie Andrews
Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

Julie Andrews Reveals Why She 'Passed' On Reprising Her Role For 'Princess Diaries 3'—And Fans Are Bummed

In a world full of nostalgic sequels based on late '90s and early 2000s films, one sequel that's dividing fans is Princess Diaries 3, namely because their beloved Queen Clarisse, portrayed by the timeless Julie Andrews, will not be returning.

Originally adapted from Meg Cabot's novels, the Princess Diaries franchise has followed Queen Clarisse and her granddaughter, Mia Thermopolis, portrayed by Julie Andrews and Anne Hathaway. The general arc of the story involved the Queen training her granddaughter to be a proper princess and guiding her as an heir to the throne as the eventual Queen of Genovia.

Keep ReadingShow less
'Harry Potter' Fans Force $580 Million Underwater Power Cable To Be Rerouted Due To Fictional 'Grave' Site
Matthew Horwood/Getty Images

'Harry Potter' Fans Force $580 Million Underwater Power Cable To Be Rerouted Due To Fictional 'Grave' Site

Uh, Harry Potter fans, are you okay?

The series has always had a deeply devoted fanbase, but the recent manifestation of that fervor is, uh, a bit over the top.

Keep ReadingShow less
Lucy Davis; screenshot from Instagram of Lucy Davis
Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic/Getty Images; @reallucydavis/Instagram

Celebs And Fans Rally Around 'The Office' UK Star After She Reveals 'Incurable' Cancer Diagnosis With Poignant Video

Lucy Davis is an English actor best known for playing Dawn Tinsley in the original BBC version of the comedy The Office (2001-2003), zombie apocalypse baddie Dianne in the horror-comedy Shaun of the Dead (2004), Steve Trevor's assistant Etta Candy in Wonder Woman (2017), and Aunt Hilda Spellman in the Netflix series The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (2018-2020).

Most recently, Davis could be seen as mom Eva/Surge on the Disney Channel's The Villains of Valley View (2022-2023).

Keep ReadingShow less