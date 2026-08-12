MAGA Senator Just Dropped Hilariously Iconic Nickname For Democratic Socialists—And We're Kind Of Obsessed

Louisiana Republican Senator John Kennedy handed Democratic socialists a win after giving them a nickname while criticizing former Vice President Kamala Harris for trying to "cozy up to them."
Recently, Axios reported that Harris has been speaking with prominent progressives, even having a call and exchanging messages with New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, the most prominent democratic socialist in the country. The Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) also saw significant primary victories in New York and Michigan, earning rebukes from Republicans.
Kennedy commented on this by claiming during a Fox News interview that Harris is "no longer relevant" before calling democratic socialists "Lulu Lenins":
"No disrespect, but Vice President Harris is no longer relevant. She had her shot, and she missed. She can cozy up to the 'Lulu Lenins' all she wants to."
Kennedy's remark blended the name of the popular athleticwear brand Lululemon with Vladimir Lenin, the Russian revolutionary who helped establish the Soviet Union.
You can hear what he said in the video below.
Kennedy unintentionally coined a catchy nickname, and people are eating it up.
In recent weeks, Kennedy has made the rounds on Fox News to criticize anything deemed remotely related to the DSA and communism, a buzzword the Trump administration and their surrogates have latched on to in response to DSA successes.
Earlier this year, Kennedy said Cuba's "incompetent" leadership only knows how to "oppress people" after federal prosecutors in the United States announced charges against former Cuban President Raúl Castro over the 1996 shootdown of aircraft operated by the Miami-based exile group Brothers to the Rescue.
Kennedy went on to say that Cuba's leadership only likes to "take all their money and they give it to the military and the police and themselves, and to hell with the good people of Cuba.”
Critics pointed out that his words largely apply to the Trump administration, which saw efforts to restore funding for ICE and border patrol operations stall amid concerns about alleged human rights abuses tied to the nationwide immigration crackdown. Additionally, a $1.8 billion “anti-weaponization” fund for Trump allies and January 6 insurrectionists had come under scrutiny.