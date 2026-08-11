Brooke Shields Offers Iconic Clapbacks After Daughter Hops On 'Bully' TikTok Trend To Jokingly Mock Her Gray Hair And Wrinkles

A lot of trends that get popular on TikTok are mean-spirited, in most people's opinion, and now there's a "bully trend" going around in which people say unkind, critical things to a friend or family member and give them a chance to clap back.

When her daughter Grier approached her with the trend, Brooke Shields was ready.

In the video, Grier presented her mother with a series of hurtful comments, and while she seemed nervous to be put on the spot at first, she quickly seemed to remember she was a legend and became more confident in her responses.

One of the favorites was when Grier said Shields had "a lot of gray hairs."

To that, Shields thought for a moment and then smugly shrugged, saying:

"It's a sign of maturity."

Later, Grier said, "Girl, you have so many wrinkles on your forehead," to which Shields replied:

"That's because I'm worried about the world, because it's inhabited by people like you [the bully]."

And when Grier said that Shields was "the most annoying person she'd ever met," Shields was ready:

"Well, I'm really famous, so it seems to have worked out okay for me!"

You can watch the video here:

@grier_henchy in the locker she goes 😔

Some were ready to clap back at the comments themselves, pointing out that Shields was being insulted.

@grier_henchy/TikTok

@grier_henchy/TikTok

@grier_henchy/TikTok

@grier_henchy/TikTok

@grier_henchy/TikTok

@grier_henchy/TikTok

@grier_henchy/TikTok

Others pointed out their favorite clapbacks from the video.

@grier_henchy/TikTok

@grier_henchy/TikTok

@grier_henchy/TikTok

@grier_henchy/TikTok

@grier_henchy/TikTok

@grier_henchy/TikTok

@grier_henchy/TikTok

In a way, this trend is kind of cathartic, because it gives people a safe space to clap back at bullying comments they may have heard over the years, when the real moment might move too fast, or emotions might run too high to think of a response.

Even still, it was rough to hear such critical comments about Brooke Shields, especially when she at first seemed to be nervous to show up on someone else's TikTok feed, but it's awesome that with every response, she seemed to come into her own and remember who she really is!