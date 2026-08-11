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Brooke Shields Offers Iconic Clapbacks After Daughter Hops On 'Bully' TikTok Trend To Jokingly Mock Her Gray Hair And Wrinkles

Brooke Shields on @grier_henchy's TikTok
@grier_henchy/TikTok

Brooke Shields was put to the test after her daughter Grier hit her with some brutal insults as part of a "bully trend" on TikTok—and Shields proved she was up to the task with her clever responses.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanAug 11, 2026
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
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A lot of trends that get popular on TikTok are mean-spirited, in most people's opinion, and now there's a "bully trend" going around in which people say unkind, critical things to a friend or family member and give them a chance to clap back.

When her daughter Grier approached her with the trend, Brooke Shields was ready.

In the video, Grier presented her mother with a series of hurtful comments, and while she seemed nervous to be put on the spot at first, she quickly seemed to remember she was a legend and became more confident in her responses.

One of the favorites was when Grier said Shields had "a lot of gray hairs."

To that, Shields thought for a moment and then smugly shrugged, saying:

"It's a sign of maturity."

Later, Grier said, "Girl, you have so many wrinkles on your forehead," to which Shields replied:

"That's because I'm worried about the world, because it's inhabited by people like you [the bully]."

And when Grier said that Shields was "the most annoying person she'd ever met," Shields was ready:

"Well, I'm really famous, so it seems to have worked out okay for me!"

You can watch the video here:

@grier_henchy

in the locker she goes 😔

Some were ready to clap back at the comments themselves, pointing out that Shields was being insulted.

@grier_henchy/TikTok

@grier_henchy/TikTok

@grier_henchy/TikTok

@grier_henchy/TikTok

@grier_henchy/TikTok

@grier_henchy/TikTok

@grier_henchy/TikTok

Others pointed out their favorite clapbacks from the video.

@grier_henchy/TikTok

@grier_henchy/TikTok

@grier_henchy/TikTok

@grier_henchy/TikTok

@grier_henchy/TikTok

@grier_henchy/TikTok

@grier_henchy/TikTok

In a way, this trend is kind of cathartic, because it gives people a safe space to clap back at bullying comments they may have heard over the years, when the real moment might move too fast, or emotions might run too high to think of a response.

Even still, it was rough to hear such critical comments about Brooke Shields, especially when she at first seemed to be nervous to show up on someone else's TikTok feed, but it's awesome that with every response, she seemed to come into her own and remember who she really is!

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