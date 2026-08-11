Right-Wing Podcast Host Ripped After Criticizing AOC's 'Ridiculous' Choice To Freeze Her Eggs In Mind-Numbing Rant

Daily Wire commentator Matt Walsh was criticized after attacking New York Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's recent decision to freeze her eggs instead of having kids at a younger age.



Ocasio-Cortez opened up about her decision in a series of Instagram Stories, saying she had been setting money aside for the procedure for “a very long time." She also spoke about what she sees as a lack of accessible information for women considering egg freezing.

In one video, she argued that women are often poorly prepared for major stages of their reproductive lives—from puberty and pregnancy to perimenopause and menopause—and said that guidance is similarly lacking for those deciding whether or not to have biological children.

In an interview with ABC, she also stressed that it is "important for us as leaders to have these conversations," making clear her desire to set a positive example:

"I have decided to start the process of freezing my eggs."

"In this political environment where the administration is denying reproductive care to women across the country, from abortion rights to the ability to carry out a healthy pregnancy, I think it's important for us as leaders to have these conversations and share these processes, especially for working women across the country."

You can hear what she said in the video below.

As with just about anything Ocasio-Cortez says, right-wing media ran with her remarks, with the New York Post even criticizing her for "using a vlog on Instagram to give her lefty fans mundane updates such as her taking hormonal injections."

The story was reshared by Walsh, who expressed his own displeasure with Ocasio-Cortez's decision:

"She’ll turn 37 in a couple months. If she got pregnant now, it would technically be a geriatric pregnancy. Instead she’s freezing her eggs. This desire to start having children late in life is completely baffling to me."

"I’ll have kids in theirs 20s by the time I turn 50. AOC apparently wants to have a toddler at that age. Totally backwards and ridiculous."

You can see his post below.

Walsh was swiftly called out.





Don't be too surprised by Walsh's commentary.

This is, after all, the same guy who once likened voluntary surrogacy to "human trafficking" in remarks expressing his desire to prohibit LGBTQ+ people from becoming parents.

Yeah, probably not someone whose opinions on other people's reproductive decisions we should take seriously.