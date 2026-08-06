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Former GOP Rep. Schooled With Hilarious Food Lesson After Griping About Mamdani's 'Suspiciously Green Bananas'

David McIntosh; Zohran Mamdani
@DavidMMcintosh/X; Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Conservative activist and former Republican Rep. David McIntosh was roasted hard on X after he vowed not to eat New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani's "suspiciously green bananas" from one of the recently-announced city-owned grocery stores.

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotAug 06, 2026
Amelia Mavis Christnot

Amelia is an Oglala Lakȟóta of the Očhéthi Šakówiŋ, Kanien'kehá:ka of the Haudenosaunee and Métis Navy brat who settled in the wilds of Northern Maine. A member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, she considers herself another proud Maineiac.

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A former MAGA Republican Representative and co-founder of conservative political groups the Federalist Society and the Club for Growth, David McIntosh of Indiana, is being mocked across social media after sharing a post and video on X calling out New York City Democratic Socialist Mayor Zohran Mamdani for his produce choices.

Last week, Mayor Mamdani held a press conference to share an update on the five—one for each borough—planned subsidized grocery stores for the city. Explaining the stores would only stock fresh essentials like produce, meat, eggs, and dairy, Mayor Mamdani provided further insight into how the program would work while not cutting into many of the items such as tobacco, beverages, snacks, and prepared foods that local bodegas most rely on for their profits.

At one point, the first term mayor held up a bunch of familiar looking green fruit to help illustrate the information he was sharing.

You can watch a clip of the press conference here:

Hoping for a gotcha moment with Mayor Mamdani, former Republican President Ronald Reagan's Domestic Policy Council Director McIntosh posted a photo from the NYC mayor's announcement showing Mamdani holding the bunch of green fruit.

McIntosh's caption read:

"I, for one, do not want to eat the suspiciously green bananas from the government store."

Not content with just one dig, McIntosh—who after six years in the House serving the state of Indiana, not New York, currently serves as head of his Club for Growth PAC—also shared a video as a comment on his own post.

In the video, McIntosh makes a show of peeling a ripe banana he claimed to have bought at a bodega.

You can watch his performance here:

One thing that became immediately evident based on both of McIntosh's posts was that he never watched Mayor Mamdani's press conference or even a clip featuring the fruit he's folding. If McIntosh had, he'd have heard Mayor Mamdani identify the fruit in his hands more than once as plantains, not bananas.

McIntosh's post quickly went viral across social media, but not in a good way for Macintosh.

Instead of people jumping on the suspicious government banana bandwagon, the former MAGA Republican Representative was soundly mocked. To be fair, the majority of the people who later mocked McIntosh's posts also failed to correctly identify the fruit—but in their defense, they were calling out McIntosh, not Mayor Mamdani.

Most focused on the fact McIntosh seemed completely unaware that bananas (and plantains) are primarily harvested and shipped when they are green to avoid excessive bruising and spoilage during transport. Unlike some fruits which stop ripening once picked, bananas (and plantains) continue to ripen after being cut from the trees they grow on.

McIntosh was skewered on X where he originally posted...



...and Facebook...

Mencius Koay/Facebook


reply to Mencius Koay/Facebook

...and Reddit, where users tend to really go in on internet oopsies...

r/LateStageCapitalism/Reddit


r/LateStageCapitalism/Reddit


r/LateStageCapitalism/Reddit


r/LateStageCapitalism/Reddit

...and where they know their fruits...

r/LateStageCapitalism/Reddit

...or to at least watch something before commenting on it...

r/LateStageCapitalism/Reddit


r/LateStageCapitalism/Reddit

...and Bluesky...

@kevinthetimegeek86; @hollowmatron/Bluesky

...and Threads, TikTok, and Instagram.

Ouch...

Maybe McIntosh can go back to the bodega his banana came from to get something for those burns.

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