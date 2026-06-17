A Photo Of Zohran Mamdani With His Bare Legs Exposed Is Going Viral—And The Jokes Are Too Good

Whether they're up to date on North American politics or not, one thing that most people know about New York City mayor Zohran Mamdani is that the man doesn't seem to go anywhere without a suit on, or at least anywhere he might be photographed.

Even at the recent Knicks playoff games, he appeared in a full suit, taking off only his jacket and replacing it with a jersey layered over his shirt and tie! And if his suit is some sort of good luck charm, it certainly worked for the Knicks.

But Mamdani apparently made an exception for one public gathering, during which he wore a striped New York City jersey and short black exercise shorts, revealing (gasp!) his bare legs.

You can catch his iconic look here:

Much like when Billie Eilish changed up her look, or when a photograph surfaced of Pope Leo XVI wearing Nike sneakers, people couldn't let this moment go by without comment, and the jokes about Mayor Mamdani in shorts are a little too good. And if this is the biggest scandal he brings to NYC politics, we'll take it.

People were hilariously shocked to see the mayor change up his look—and show some skin:

































Mamdani apparently wore a suit every day of his mayoral campaign, so seeing him so casual was quite the shock!

But New Yorkers aren't complaining. Mamdani's office has a growing list of achievements, including balancing the city's budget and filling the 100,000th pothole. He also secured 1,000 World Cup tickets for New York residents priced at $50 and has watched two of his favorite teams—Arsenal and the Knicks—celebrate major victories.

In fact, some have joked that Mamdani's first months in office were responsible for the city's recent run of good fortune, including the first Knicks championship win since 1993.

He can probably wear whatever he wants as far as New Yorkers are concerned!