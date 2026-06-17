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A New Government Video Of Herschel Walker Warning About Jet Ski Rentals In The Bahamas Feels Straight Out Of 'SNL'

Herschel Walker
@USEmbassyNassau/X

Former football star-turned-U.S. Ambassador to the Bahamas Herschel Walker has left the internet puzzled over his bizarre video warning about the dangers of renting jet skis.

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotJun 17, 2026
Amelia Mavis Christnot

Amelia is an Oglala Lakȟóta of the Očhéthi Šakówiŋ, Kanien'kehá:ka of the Haudenosaunee and Métis Navy brat who settled in the wilds of Northern Maine. A member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, she considers herself another proud Maineiac.

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Herschel Walker, a former NFL player and University of Georgia football star whose public presence was so bad he managed to lose a 2022 Senate contest in Georgia to a Democrat, was rewarded for his loyalty to MAGA Republican President Donald Trump with an appointment as ambassador to the Bahamas in 2025.

Now Ambassador Walker has released a video message for American tourists in an X post that's giving the world a glimpse into why Georgia voters gave him a pass as their Senator. Walker had a habit on the campaign trail of blurting out non sequiturs that left people baffled or amused, and the poorly worded caption on his video is on par.

Posted by the official account of the U.S. Embassy in Nassau, Bahamas, the caption for the video read:

"SAFETY ALERT: Ambassador Herschel Walker has an important message for Americans visiting The Bahamas: Jet ski rentals pose a serious risk of injury, death, and sexual assault. U.S. gov't employees are banned from renting them — and you should avoid them too."

You can see Walker's video post here:

Walker gave context to the caption in his video, but the poor wording already had the internet falling out.









Some recalled allegations levied against Walker himself—and his boss.


In his video, Walker explained that jet ski rental operators in the Bahamas may be unlicensed, uninsured, and their equipment poorly maintained and that a few have exploited their access to tourists to commit crimes. The State Department reported two incidents of sexual assault by jet ski rental operators in 2025 and three in 2024.

In the video, Walker spoke from his office, saying:

"I have an important message for Americans visiting or living in the Bahamas. The beautiful waters here are one of the reasons people love to visit these islands, but I need to warn you about some serious dangers associated with renting jet skis and small watercraft and swimming in beaches where jet skis and small watercraft are being operated in shallow waters, particularly around Nassau and Paradise Island. We’ve lost American lives to preventable accidents, multiple visitors have been hospitalized."

While the post was poorly captioned, the message is valid. Tourists should always be wary of being exploited.

Some vendors will only be interested in a traveler's cash and not their health and safety. Predators can be anywhere, even the White House, so a bit of caution is always warranted.

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