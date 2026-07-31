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Labor Department Hit With Blunt Factcheck After Posting 'Godfather'-Style Meme To Boast About Trump

Donald Trump
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

After the Labor Department shared a Godfather meme to call President Trump the "Jobfather," critics were quick to call out the moniker based on Trump's record.

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotJul 31, 2026
Amelia Mavis Christnot

Amelia is an Oglala Lakȟóta of the Očhéthi Šakówiŋ, Kanien'kehá:ka of the Haudenosaunee and Métis Navy brat who settled in the wilds of Northern Maine. A member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, she considers herself another proud Maineiac.

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Similar to the AI-generated NFT trading cards then former Republican President Donald Trump produced of himself in 2022 for his MAGA minions to buy, the current Trump administration keeps depicting the POTUS as characters from movies or pop culture.

The latest Trump fantasy figure was shared by the Department of Labor (DOL) under Acting Secretary Keith Sonderling. Trump's original Labor Secretary, Lori Chavez-DeRemer, resigned in April during an internal investigation for misconduct and abuse of power.

On Wednesday, Sonderling's DOL posted a meme of MAGA President Trump mimicking the movie poster for Francis Ford Coppola's 1972 Oscar-winning film The Godfather. Their take cast The Donald as a mafia don and dubbed Trump the "Jobfather."

You can see their post here:

@USDOL/X

In addition to tagging Trump and Sonderling in their meme post, the DOL social media team also tagged Vice President JD Vance, the White House, the Trump administration's rapid response account, and White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.

@USDOL/X

That means each of those accounts received notifications for the responses to the meme, which were brutally honest.

reply to @USDOL/X


reply to @USDOL/X


reply to @USDOL/X


reply to @USDOL/X


reply to @USDOL/X


reply to @USDOL/X


reply to @USDOL/X


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The Trump administration wasn't spared from the truth on other social media platforms either.

The Dept. of Labor posted a meme calling Trump "The Jobfather"In addition to sounding like they're admitting he is the criminal we know he is, it's BSWe have LOST over 75k manufacturing jobs & workforce participation is the lowest since 1976.Dozin' Donald is the Nodfather. He should lose HIS job

[image or embed]
— Democrats Organizing For America (@democratsofa.bsky.social) July 30, 2026 at 9:38 AM


It's a cult all the way up to the cabinet department level.(Though Don Whoreleone certainly is a crime boss.)

[image or embed]
— Bob Geiger (@bobgeiger.bsky.social) July 29, 2026 at 4:47 PM


The Jobrobber.
— jeffreyhf.bsky.social (@jeffreyhf.bsky.social) July 29, 2026 at 5:13 PM


@justmeanybody/Bluesky

But official data from the very department that posted the meme contradicts it.

Manufacturing employment has fallen by at least 75,000 positions since Trump began his second term, with some estimates closer to 100,000 jobs lost.

Maybe more time in the Trump administration should be dedicated to doing their jobs instead of making AI-generated propaganda.

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