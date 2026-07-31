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'The Daily Show' Hilariously Drags Laura Ingraham For Making Faces During Fauci's Testimony Using Her Own Words

Screenshot of Laura Ingraham making a face during Anthony Fauci's testimony
@TheDailyShow/X

Fox News host Laura Ingraham sat behind Dr. Anthony Fauci during his testimony before Congress on Wednesday—and The Daily Show perfectly used her history of griping about people making faces against her.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraJul 31, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

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The Daily Show had social media users cackling after mocking Fox News personality Laura Ingraham for making faces while sitting behind Dr. Anthony Fauci during his testimony before Congress.

Fauci, the former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has long been the target of conspiracy theories that served to undermine his COVID-19 pandemic response.

Although former President Joe Biden granted him a pardon in early 2025, some Republicans who have pushed for years to pursue legal action against Fauci argued he could still face prosecution for any perjury committed during Wednesday's testimony.

Sitting behind Fauci was Ingraham, who has previously dedicated significant air time to criticizing Fauci and to promoting conspiracy theories about COVID-19's origins and the efficacy of vaccines. She rolled her eyes and made different faces as Fauci spoke.

The Daily Show caught on to this immediately and shared a video captioned:

"Watching Laura Ingraham make faces at Fauci's hearing while listening to Laura Ingraham complain about other people making faces."

The clip was paired with audio of Ingraham complaining about how other people looked on camera:

"The smirking for the camera ... the smirk she had on her face ... shaking her ... shaking her head ...and she just kind of rolled her eyes, mugging for the cameras, and at certain points it almost seems like a competition for the camera ... her little charade for the cameras isn't just an example of conduct that is boorish and rude ... arrogant and rude ... always performing for the cameras."

The montage closed with what appeared to be Ingraham taking a selfie during the hearing, overlaid with audio of her saying, “Taking a selfie like a junior high school girl.”

You can see the video and the post below.

People loved the program's response and went on to mock Ingraham themselves.


You can always count on Fox News hosts to serve up some hypocrisy.

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