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Laura Ingraham Gets Blunt Reminder After Awkward Video Of Her Doing The Griddy Dance Goes Viral

Laura Ingraham
Roy Rochlin/Getty Images; @lauraingraham/Instagram

After Fox News host Laura Ingraham shared a video of herself awkwardly doing the Griddy dance, critics were quick to call out her hypocrisy.

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotApr 07, 2026
Amelia Mavis Christnot

Amelia is an Oglala Lakȟóta of the Očhéthi Šakówiŋ, Kanien'kehá:ka of the Haudenosaunee and Métis Navy brat who settled in the wilds of Northern Maine. A member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, she considers herself another proud Maineiac.

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After sharing a video of herself doing the "Griddy," Fox News talking head Laura Ingraham was called out for appropriating Black culture after years of attacking Black people, Black Democratic leaders, sharing racist stereotypes, and attacking their basic human rights on her program.

The Griddy is a popular celebratory dance seen in the NFL, NBA, and the game Fortnite. It was popularized by NFL players Ja'Marr Chase of the Cincinnati Bengals and Justin Jefferson of the Minnesota Vikings.

Allen "Griddy" Davis, a friend and high school teammate of Chase in New Orleans, created the dance in 2017 while still in high school. Chase learned it and later taught it to his college teammate Jefferson at Louisiana State University, leading to its adoption in the NFL.

You can see the original Griddy showing how it's done here:

youtu.be

But Ingraham’s rendition of the Griddy has been branded a "cringe fest" by social media users for multiple reasons.

Ingraham gained an audience first on right-wing radio, then on Fox News by spreading racist, homophobic, transphobic, xenophobic, and Islamaphobic stereotypes, lies, and rhetoric on her program The Ingraham Angle since 2017.

In a post shared to her Instagram account, the former talk radio host wrote she was doing a "post-dinner Griddy" and that her "daughter made [her] do it" in case anyone was looking for who to blame.

reply to @lauraingraham/Instagram

You can see Ingraham Griddy here in a repost of her video by comedian Aries Spears:

Spears captioned his repost, after tagging Ingraham:

"it’s funny this the same Laura ingraham that told LeBron to just shut up and dribble and now here she is dancing to hip hop! Isn’t it amazing how some white people love to use us when it’s time for the fun parts of the culture but when we have a social or political conscious they want us to stay in our place"

In the comments, Chris Dailey (@mr__wise__guy) explained:

"It’s wild watching people pretend not to understand the point Aries Spears is making. This isn’t about dancing. It’s about the pattern."
"Laura Ingraham is the same person who told LeBron to 'shut up and dribble' when he spoke on real issues, but now she’s perfectly happy to dip into the culture when it’s time for the fun, trendy, feel‑good parts. That’s not appreciation. That’s selective convenience."
"This is exactly what cultural appropriation looks like: Enjoy the art, reject the artists. Love the culture, silence the people who created it."
"And the folks jumping in to tell Aries to 'stick to comedy' are proving his point. The moment a Black entertainer speaks on something real, suddenly they’re 'out of line.' But everyone else gets to comment freely."
"If you’re going to enjoy the culture, then respect the people behind it — not just when it entertains you, but when it challenges you too."

reply to @ariesspears/Instagram

Others concurred with that sentiment.

reply to @ariesspears/Instagram


reply to @ariesspears/Instagram


reply to @ariesspears/Instagram

According to a Grok AI generated summary of reactions to the video on X:

"On April 3, Fox News host Laura Ingraham posted an 11-second Instagram video of her attempting the viral Griddy dance to NBA YoungBoy's 'Right Foot Creep,' dressed in a yellow cardigan and joined by a friend. Her recent Texas A&M freshman daughter, Maria Caroline, convinced her to try it for fun."
"While Instagram users gave it over 30,000 likes, X reactions focused on cringe mockery—like calling it the 'stiffest Griddy ever'—and contrasts to Ingraham's earlier barbs at LeBron James, Kamala Harris, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for their dancing."

Grok/X

Ingraham got called out for embracing Black culture and hip hop when it suits her, but vilifying Black people and rap music for profit on her Fox News show.

On Facebook, The Minority Take shared:

"'SHUT UP AND DRIBBLE.' That’s what Laura Ingraham told Lebron James, but today she’s on national TV doing a viral Black dance—and doing it wrong. It’s the MAGA TRUTH: they hate the people, but love the culture."
"Critics were quick to bring up Ingraham’s infamous 'Shut up and dribble' comment directed at LeBron James in 2018. The Hard Truth being shared online is that MAGA media figures often target Black individuals for their political opinions while simultaneously 'using' Black culture to appear relatable or 'hip' to a younger audience."

reply to @lauraingraham/Instagram

They added:

"The dance aired during the same week Ingraham began questioning if President Trump was 'fully briefed' on the risks of the Iran war. Some analysts suggest these 'viral moments' are used to soften her image as she begins to break away from the administration’s 'Stone Age' military rhetoric."
"The hashtag GriddyGate began trending on April 2, 2026, with users pointing out that the administration is 'whacking away' at Black voting power through redistricting while their media surrogates are on TV 'impersonating' the culture they are systematically undermining."

On X, one person noted:

"I distinctly remember her making fun of Kamala dancing."

In August of 2024 during the presidential campaign, Ingraham criticized then Democratic candidate and Vice President Kamala Harris for dancing during a segment of Ingraham Angle.

When she shared a clip it to her Instagram, Ingraham wrote:

"Kamala Harris can dance and meme all she wants, but it won’t put food on the table or pay tuition bills."
"Americans need real leadership, not empty gestures."

@lauraingraham/I

When popular X account Wu Tang is for the children asked:

"Wtf is Laura Ingraham doing"

...more than one user threw Ingraham’s Harris diss back at her.

@KoKoKoKwe/X



@LisaCameBack/X


@YrOnlyHope/X


@BassMillhouse/X

Others had their own thoughts on Ingraham’s performance.







Oddly, Ingraham has never used her platform to critique MAGA Republican President Donald Trump's dancing.

Donald Trump dancing Giphy

One wonders why.

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