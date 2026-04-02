JD Vance's New Memoir About Converting To Catholicism Is Getting Roasted Due To Cringey Detail On The Cover

Vice President JD Vance was roasted online after people pointed out one particularly ironic detail when he revealed the cover for his new book Communion: Finding My Way Back to Faith.

The book, to be published by HarperCollins in June, is marketed as "a spiritual exploration of what it means to be a Christian in all the seasons of life JD Vance has experienced—as a child, a young man, a husband, a father, and a leader."

In a post on X, Vance announced:

"I’ve been writing this book for a long time, and I’m honored to finally be able to share the full story with you all. Communion is about my personal journey and how I found my way back to faith."

You can see his post below.

You can see the book cover below.

Harper

However, The Bulwark’s national political reporter Joe Perticone pointed out that the cover image—showing a rural Appalachian-style chapel—actually depicts Mount Zion Church in Elk Creek, Virginia, a United Methodist church rather than a Catholic one.

Perticone wrote, in part:

"Vance’s choice of photo struck me as odd, given that the vice president has been outspoken about his Catholic faith. ... A spokesperson for Vance told me to reach out to the publisher instead of inquiring with the VP’s team. A spokesperson for HarperCollins did not respond to a request for comment."

Not a great look, especially when Pope Leo XIV criticized Vance because "Jesus doesn't ask us to rank our love for others." The Pope had responded to remarks Vance made condemning "the far left" who've criticized the Trump administration's immigration crackdown. Vance has also been called out for not attending Mass as much as he claimed he did before becoming vice president.

People were not impressed and were quick to point out the irony.





Vance can't be counted on as a figure of genuine Christian love. He was criticized last year after telling attendees at a Turning Point USA conference that he hopes his wife, Second Lady Usha Vance, who is the daughter of Telugu-speaking Indian Hindu immigrants who hail from Andhra Pradesh, will convert to Christianity someday and "see things the same way" that he does.

Considering he can't tell the difference between a Catholic church and a Methodist one, we're not sure exactly what that might even be.