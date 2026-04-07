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The Crew Of The Artemis II Just Spoofed 'Bad '80s Sitcoms' To Introduce Themselves—And It's Too Good

Artemis II crew
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The crew of the Artemis II spent some time on their journey to the Moon to introduce themselves '80s sitcom-style—and the internet is loving it.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanApr 07, 2026
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
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There's nothing quite like taking a little comedic relief into space! But that's exactly what the Artemis II crew did.

The crew stars mission specialist Jeremy Hansen, mission specialist Christina Koch, pilot Victor Glover, commander Reid Wiseman, and who could forget Rise, the cute zero gravity indicator?

The NASA crew is now on day six of their intergalactic travels from Earth to the Moon, and to celebrate the moment of almost reaching a week in space, they decided to introduce themselves to the general public, set to song.

Hansen, Koch, Glover, and Wiseman created an introductory video of their crew that was reminiscent of the most popular '80s and '90s sitcoms in which the characters would be in the middle of an activity, and they would stop, look to the camera, and smile in a pose, before going back to what they were doing.

The video, set to the Full House theme song, pans from one crew member to the next.

The first crew member captured is commander Reid Wiseman, who reads from a packet and removes his glasses before turning to smile and wave at the camera.

The next is pilot Victor Glover, who dramatically looks down at the camera below and removes his hood before smiling and giving a thumbs-up to the camera.

Mission specialist Christina Koch is next, in the middle of programming in a small chamber while her brown, curly hair floats in the air. She then turns and smiles brightly at the camera and waves before returning to her project.

The team even features Rise, the zero-gravity indictor, whose adorable little cartoon face smiles at the camera.

Last but not least, mission specialist Jeremy Hansen is caught on camera, working on a project, but he's too busy to look at the camera.

The team then included a fun montage of moments from the spacecraft, showing the team members smiling, laughing, and completing various activities.

You can watch the video here:

Viewers found the video to be adorable and nostalgic.










Traveling in space is a unique experience, and most of us look on in awe. An introductory video like this is especially fun and gives us one more thing to remember the team by after their mission is complete.

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