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Artemis II Astronaut Christina Koch Gives Epic Reminder About 'What Makes A Crew' In Powerful Speech After Returning To Earth

Christina Koch
RONALDO SCHEMIDT/AFP/Getty Images

After the Artemis II crew splashed back down on Earth following their historic journey around the moon, astronaut Christina Koch reflected on what a "crew" actually means to her now—and she had an important reminder for the people of Earth.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanApr 13, 2026
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
See Full Bio

After 10 days in space, a trip around the moon, and a new record set for miles traveled from Earth, the Artemis II has returned to Earth with its crew and shuttle intact and in good health.

While out there in the great beyond, mission specialist Christina Koch learned a few key lessons about being human and what it means to be a part of an effective crew.

Koch traveled alongside mission specialist Jeremy Hansen, pilot Victor Glover, and commander Reid Wiseman on the first moon mission in the past five decades, traveling the farthest since Apollo 13.

Making their first public appearance since landing back on Earth, the Artemis II crew attended an event in Houston, Texas, where Koch explained what she thinks a solid crew is and why she felt the Artemis II mission managed to be so successful.

Koch reflected:

"A crew is a group that is in it all the time, no matter what."
"That is stroking together every minute with the same purpose."
"That is willing to sacrifice silently for each other."
"That gives grace, that holds accountability."
"A crew has the same cares and the same needs, and a crew is inescapably, beautifully, dutifully linked."
"When we saw tiny Earth, people asked our crew what impressions we had."
"And honestly, what struck me wasn't necessarily just Earth; it was all the blackness around it."

Reflecting on the duration of the trip, Koch realized that the most important moments were the really human ones, and not just the heartfelt moments aboard the Artemis II, like when they saw Earth peeking around the moon.

Rather, it was the nurse who attended to her and asked her for a hug after her return from the trip, and it was her mission manager, Sean Duval, who first urged her to go for launch. The moments of human connection were what stood out to her the most.

Koch completed her reflection, stating:

"I know I haven't learned everything that this journey has yet to teach me, but there's one new thing I know, and that is, Planet Earth, you are a crew."

You can watch the moment here:

- YouTubeyoutu.be

Viewers were touched by Koch's words.








It's easy to forget that the most important lessons often come during the journey, rather than at the destination.

It sounds like that's the kind of revelation that Christina Koch had on this trip. Rather than finding herself out in space, she recognized her connection with people and the power that lies in those you can count on.

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