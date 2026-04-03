Trump Gets Brutal Reminder After Firing Pam Bondi—And He Won't Like It One Bit

After President Donald Trump announced that Pam Bondi would be leaving her post as attorney general and "transitioning" to a role in the private sector, California Democratic Representative Robert Garcia reminded him that removing Bondi doesn't mean she won't still have to testify before the House Oversight Committee about the Epstein files scandal.

Trump himself is widely believed to be in the Epstein files—said to contain detailed lists of some of the late financier, pedophile, and sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein's most high-profile clients and enablers—and has rejected calls by his followers to release them, admonishing critics of Bondi, who recently concluded no such list exists, despite previously claiming the exact opposite.

The Justice Department has failed to comply with the Epstein Files Transparency Act by missing the December 19 release deadline and providing documents that are heavily redacted and incomplete.

Although the DOJ has uploaded thousands of pages, it has drawn criticism for blacked-out material and withdrawn files—including one containing photos of Trump—while officials maintain that any redactions were made to safeguard victims rather than shield public figures and have pledged to correct errors.

Bondi's dismissal came just weeks after Democrats repeatedly pressed her over what they described as her dismissive posture toward the crimes of Epstein and the influential figures named in released files. These hearings were so combative that on Polymarket, her chances of becoming the first member of Trump’s Cabinet to be dismissed climbed significantly.

The Oversight Committee released the following statement from Garcia, a ranking member, following Bondi's dismissal:

"Attorney General Pam Bondi has been leading a White House cover-up of the Epstein files. She has weaponized the Department of Justice to protect Donald Trump and put survivors in harm's way by exposing their identities."

"She will not escape accountability and remains legally obligated to appear before our Committee under oath. She must answer for her mishandling of the Epstein files and the special treatment she has given [Epstein procurer] Ghislaine Maxwell."

"Oversight Democrats have been leading serious investigations into Bondi and Secretary Kristi Noem. If they think we are moving on because they were fired, they are gravely mistaken."

You can see the statement below.

@OversightDems/X

Garcia retweeted his statement, adding:

"Pam Bondi and Donald Trump may think her firing gets her out of testifying to the Oversight Committee. They are wrong - and we look forward to hearing from her under oath."

You can see his post below.

People are all for it.





California Democrat Ro Khanna, who worked with Kentucky Republican Thomas Massie on the Epstein Files Transparency Act, has signaled that the Trump administration will continue to face an uphill battle even with Bondi out.

Khanna said lawmakers should refuse to confirm Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche as acting attorney general unless he will "submit to investigating and prosecuting this Epstein class, this group of men who felt that they could write their own rules, play by their own roles, and treated the rest of us as dispensable."

Survivors told the BBC that Bondi had not met with them or responded to their emails about Epstein’s crimes. Bondi has described Epstein as a “monster” and said she was sorry for the abuse the victims suffered.

However, Bondi kept her head down and her back turned to the survivors during her February hearing before the House Judiciary Committee, refusing to look at them as they raised their hands to confirm that Bondi and the Justice Department had ignored their accounts.