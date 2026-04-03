Skip to content

CNN Asked A Kid Why He Was At The Artemis II Launch—And His Hilarious Response Is Everything

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Trump Gets Brutal Reminder After Firing Pam Bondi—And He Won't Like It One Bit

Donald Trump; Pam Bondi
Alex Brandon/Pool/Getty Images; Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

After President Trump announced that Pam Bondi would be leaving her post as attorney general, Democratic Rep. Robert Garcia reminded him that it won't stop Bondi from testifying in front of the Oversight Committee.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraApr 03, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

After President Donald Trump announced that Pam Bondi would be leaving her post as attorney general and "transitioning" to a role in the private sector, California Democratic Representative Robert Garcia reminded him that removing Bondi doesn't mean she won't still have to testify before the House Oversight Committee about the Epstein files scandal.

Trump himself is widely believed to be in the Epstein files—said to contain detailed lists of some of the late financier, pedophile, and sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein's most high-profile clients and enablers—and has rejected calls by his followers to release them, admonishing critics of Bondi, who recently concluded no such list exists, despite previously claiming the exact opposite.

The Justice Department has failed to comply with the Epstein Files Transparency Act by missing the December 19 release deadline and providing documents that are heavily redacted and incomplete.

Although the DOJ has uploaded thousands of pages, it has drawn criticism for blacked-out material and withdrawn files—including one containing photos of Trump—while officials maintain that any redactions were made to safeguard victims rather than shield public figures and have pledged to correct errors.

Bondi's dismissal came just weeks after Democrats repeatedly pressed her over what they described as her dismissive posture toward the crimes of Epstein and the influential figures named in released files. These hearings were so combative that on Polymarket, her chances of becoming the first member of Trump’s Cabinet to be dismissed climbed significantly.

The Oversight Committee released the following statement from Garcia, a ranking member, following Bondi's dismissal:

"Attorney General Pam Bondi has been leading a White House cover-up of the Epstein files. She has weaponized the Department of Justice to protect Donald Trump and put survivors in harm's way by exposing their identities."
"She will not escape accountability and remains legally obligated to appear before our Committee under oath. She must answer for her mishandling of the Epstein files and the special treatment she has given [Epstein procurer] Ghislaine Maxwell."
"Oversight Democrats have been leading serious investigations into Bondi and Secretary Kristi Noem. If they think we are moving on because they were fired, they are gravely mistaken."

You can see the statement below.

Robert Garcia's statement from Oversight Dems @OversightDems/X

Garcia retweeted his statement, adding:

"Pam Bondi and Donald Trump may think her firing gets her out of testifying to the Oversight Committee. They are wrong - and we look forward to hearing from her under oath."

You can see his post below.

People are all for it.


California Democrat Ro Khanna, who worked with Kentucky Republican Thomas Massie on the Epstein Files Transparency Act, has signaled that the Trump administration will continue to face an uphill battle even with Bondi out.

Khanna said lawmakers should refuse to confirm Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche as acting attorney general unless he will "submit to investigating and prosecuting this Epstein class, this group of men who felt that they could write their own rules, play by their own roles, and treated the rest of us as dispensable."

Survivors told the BBC that Bondi had not met with them or responded to their emails about Epstein’s crimes. Bondi has described Epstein as a “monster” and said she was sorry for the abuse the victims suffered.

However, Bondi kept her head down and her back turned to the survivors during her February hearing before the House Judiciary Committee, refusing to look at them as they raised their hands to confirm that Bondi and the Justice Department had ignored their accounts.

Latest News

JD Vance; Screenshot of Donald Trump
Donald Trump

Trump Just Made An Awkward Joke Mocking JD Vance's Weight Loss—And Nobody's Laughing

Nancy Mace; Kristi Noem
LGBTQ

Nancy Mace Gets Epic Reminder After Trying To Shame Media For Reporting On Kristi Noem's 'Personal Drama'

JB Pritzker; Pam Bondi
Donald Trump

JB Pritzker Just Epically Trolled Pam Bondi With The Perfect Fake LinkedIn Profile

Screenshot of Seth Moulton; Donald Trump
Donald Trump

Dem Rep. Offers Brutally Accurate Reason For Why He Can't Understand 'The Mind Of Donald Trump'

More from Trending/post

Solicitor General Sparks Alarm After Telling Supreme Court He's 'Not Sure' If Native Americans Are Birthright Citizens

Solicitor General Sparks Alarm After Telling Supreme Court He's 'Not Sure' If Native Americans Are Birthright Citizens

The relationship between Indigenous American nations and the colonizers and later settlers who arrived and established the United States is complicated.

Indigenous peoples were integral parts of the survival and success of early colonizers. The Haudenosaunee Confederacy's Great Law of Peace offered a blueprint for the United States Constitution and the structure of the federal government including the three independent branches offering checks and balances, ideally.

Keep ReadingShow less
Iraqi soccer fans hold a banner at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport as a man in an orange jacket confronts them and tears it down.
@hussein_pepe96/Instagram

Racist Guy Caught On Video Tearing Through Iraqi Soccer Fans' Banner At Dallas Airport: 'Don't Come To America'

With the United States set to host the 2026 World Cup, a video out of Dallas Fort Worth International Airport is drawing attention for a very different reason: showing a man ripping apart an Iraqi soccer fan’s banner and telling them, “Don’t come to America.”

The video, posted on Instagram, shows a group of Iraqi sports fans standing in an airport holding a banner with Arabic and Spanish writing. The fans were there to support Iraq during their World Cup qualifier against Bolivia, which resulted in a 2-1 upset victory earlier that day.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots from @themouselets' TikTok video
@themouselets/TikTok

TikToker Edits Dad's Disney Vacation Into Horror Movie After It Keeps Getting Interrupted By 'Work Emergency'

Sometimes you can only realize how bad a situation has gotten when you see it in a photo or video.

TikToker @themouselets works in civil engineering and is a part-time Disney content creator, making frequent trips to the park, but it's still a rare occurrence for her to be able to go with her entire family.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots from @tts_tiktok22's TikTok video
@tts_tiktok22/TikTok

Videos Of Squirrels Trying To 'Vape' Are Going Viral—And We Don't Know Whether To Laugh Or Cry

Some viral videos come along that leave us unsure whether we should laugh or cry. In the case of squirrels trying to vape, crying is unfortunately the more likely outcome.

E-cigarettes have dramatically increased in popularity in recent years and are often even portrayed as a cool accessory on social media. Unfortunately, disposable, one-time-use e-cigarettes have been made affordable and easily accessible, and instead of properly disposing of them, people often leave them on the ground like cigarette butts.

Keep ReadingShow less
Meghan Thee Stallion
Theo Wargo/Hot Girl Productions/Getty Images

Meghan Thee Stallion Says Her Medical Emergency In Middle Of Broadway Performance Was 'Wake-Up Call'

It was recently announced that Meghan Thee Stallion would be taking up the part of club owner Harold Zidler in the latest Broadway production of Moulin Rouge!, and the rapper was incredibly vocal across her social media platforms about her excitement at getting the part.

But it seems that taking on the part amidst all of her other responsibilities might have been the cherry on top of a very over-scheduled cake.

Keep ReadingShow less