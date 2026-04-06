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Photo Of Pam Bondi's Official DOJ Portrait In The Trash Within Hours Of Her Firing Goes Viral—And Here Come The Jokes

Pam Bondi
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

A photo of former Attorney General Pam Bondi's portrait in a trash can at the Department of Justice just hours after she was fired by President Trump is going viral—and critics can't help but laugh.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraApr 06, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

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Former Attorney General Pam Bondi is the butt of many jokes after a picture of her portrait in a trash can at the Department of Justice just hours after she was fired by President Donald Trump went viral.

Sources earlier confirmed to CNN that Trump had privately asked allies about the possibility of replacing Bondi, frustrated by the fury from his base toward the administration's handling of the Epstein files. Bondi is scheduled to give a deposition on Capitol Hill later this month as part of the congressional investigation into Jeffrey Epstein, the late financier, pedophile, and sex trafficker.

Trump later announced Bondi would be leaving her post as attorney general and "transitioning" to a role in the private sector; Todd Blanche, who was the deputy attorney general, has been named the acting attorney general in Bondi's place.

Then a photo, obtained by MS NOW, surfaced that shows Bondi’s portrait in a trash bin within hours of her firing.

You can see the photo below.


Pam Bondi's DOJ portrait in the trash MS Now

Current and former Justice Department officials said Bondi was deeply unpopular among career staff, with thousands leaving the department rather than follow her directives and dozens more pushed out.

Many remain angry about an early incident in her tenure, when Bondi entered a secure area of the DOJ’s national security division and saw portraits of President Joe Biden and former Attorney General Merrick Garland still hanging after Trump’s inauguration. She later demoted a respected career official over the episode.

In interviews, Bondi said she personally removed the portraits and cited the incident as evidence that some career DOJ employees were more loyal to Democrats than Republicans, recalling that “I put them in front of someone who said to me, ‘Oh well, maintenance is really slow here. I said, ‘Well it took me about 30 seconds to get them off the wall.’”

Now that she's been shown the door, people can't help but laugh.


Turns out all that sucking up to Trump ultimately got Bondi nowhere.

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