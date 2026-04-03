JB Pritzker Just Epically Trolled Pam Bondi With The Perfect Fake LinkedIn Profile

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker mocked former Attorney General Pam Bondi following President Donald Trump's dismissal of her by posting a fake LinkedIn profile with a clever Epstein files twist.

Trump himself is widely believed to be in the Epstein files—said to contain detailed lists of some of the late financier, pedophile, and sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein's most high-profile clients and enablers—and has rejected calls by his followers to release them, admonishing critics of Bondi, who recently concluded no such list exists, despite previously claiming the exact opposite.

The Justice Department has failed to comply with the Epstein Files Transparency Act by missing the December 19 release deadline and providing documents that are heavily redacted and incomplete.

Although the DOJ has uploaded thousands of pages, it has drawn criticism for blacked-out material and withdrawn files—including one containing photos of Trump—while officials maintain that any redactions were made to safeguard victims rather than shield public figures and have pledged to correct errors.

So when Trump announced the departure of Bondi on Thursday, Pritzker responded by posting a screenshot of a fake LinkedIn profile for Bondi declaring her #OpenToWork—though whatever pertinent information might exist on this profile has been heavily redacted through the use of recognizable black bars.

You can see it below.





@jbpritzker/BlueSky

People immediately saw what Pritzker was putting down.













Pam Barbie Bondi will probably wind up as a Faux News or Newsmax host down the line.

— Belcaro (@belcaro.bsky.social) 2 de abril de 2026, 21:25









It's a sad day for those of us who enjoy being lied to on television.

— Pete Kotz (@petekotz.bsky.social) 2 de abril de 2026, 11:18

























Pritzker did the same thing last month after Trump announced he would replace Kristi Noem as Homeland Security Secretary with Oklahoma Republican Representative Markwayne Mullin.

Noem’s removal followed sharp criticism from both parties over her leadership during Trump’s immigration crackdown, as well as scrutiny surrounding her use of millions in taxpayer funds on videos widely viewed as self-promotional.

In response to the news, Pritzker shared a screenshot of a fake LinkedIn profile that describes Noem as #OpenToWork and as:

"DHS Secretary (Former) / Public Speaker / Unlicensed Dog Euthanizer"

The fake profile referenced the fact that Noem once killed her "untrainable" 14-month-old puppy, Cricket, because she wasn't good at hunting and was too excitable.

Noem laid out the decision to kill the dog in her memoir No Going Back. She wrote that “Cricket was a wirehair pointer, about 14 months old" with an “aggressive personality." She said she "hated" the "untrainable" dog and decided to shoot Cricket after taking her to a gravel pit.

The disturbing anecdote first garnered attention after The Guardian reported on it, noting that Noem also wrote about killing a goat she claimed was "nasty and mean" and “loved to chase” Noem's children.

Noem has defended the decision to kill her dog, framing the story as an example of the grimmer aspects of farm life that sometimes have to be faced. She said she has "never passed on my responsibilities to anyone else to handle" and that she had simply "followed the law and was being a responsible parent, dog owner, and neighbor."