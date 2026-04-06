'South Park' Epically Trolls Pam Bondi With Hilariously Gross Send-Off After Her Firing

After President Donald Trump announced that Pam Bondi would be leaving her post as attorney general and "transitioning" to a role in the private sector, South Park shared a fitting send-off from a 2025 episode that featured Bondi.
Although South Park is currently between seasons, the show’s X account posted for the first time in more than two months shortly after Bondi lost her job.
The remark:
"You've got some sh*t on your nose, Pam."
The show was referencing a November 2025 episode in which the then–attorney general was portrayed as a literal brown-noser in the White House. The post also included screenshots from the episode to underscore the joke.
You can see the post and the images below.
Comedy Central
Comedy Central
Comedy Central
It was the perfect response.
Sources earlier confirmed to CNN that Trump had privately asked allies about the possibility of replacing Bondi, frustrated by the fury from his base toward the administration's handling of the Epstein files. Bondi is scheduled to give a deposition on Capitol Hill later this month as part of the congressional investigation into Epstein.
According to the sources, Trump has also complained that Bondi has not pursued investigations into enough of his political opponents.
California Democratic Representative Robert Garcia reminded Trump in a viral post on X that removing Bondi doesn't mean she won't still have to testify before the House Oversight Committee about the Epstein files. He stressed that Bondi "will not escape accountability and remains legally obligated to appear before our Committee under oath."
Garcia added that Bondi "must answer for her mishandling of the Epstein files and the special treatment she has given [Epstein co-conspirator] Ghislaine Maxwell."
Bondi's dismissal came just weeks after Democrats repeatedly pressed her over what they described as her dismissive posture toward the crimes of Epstein and the influential figures named in released files.