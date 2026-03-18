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Three-Time Trump Voter Has NSFW Message For Trump During Hilariously Epic News Interview

screenshot of interview with Pennsylvania Trump voter
NBC News

NBC News reporter Jonathan Allen interviewed people at a Pennsylvania gas station about the Iran war and the rising cost of gas—including a woman who had a blunt message for President Trump after voting for him three times.

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotMar 18, 2026
Amelia Mavis Christnot

Amelia is an Oglala Lakȟóta, Kanien'kehá:ka Haudenosaunee and Métis Navy brat who settled in the wilds of Northern Maine. A member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, she considers herself a proud Maineiac.

See Full Bio

During a segment about the response to rising gas prices on NBC’s Tuesday episode of Meet the Press NOW, politics reporter Jonathan Allen spoke to Trump voters as they filled their tanks at a gas station in Millersburg, Pennsylvania.

The price of gas on Monday was $3.76, up over 60 cents from February. Millersburg is in a swing district in a swing state.

MAGA Republican President Donald Trump won there in 2024 on a promise of no more wars and America First. So Pennsylvania resident and Trump voter Amanda Robbins had a pointed message for the POTUS.

Allen asked Robbins:

"If you could say something to President Trump and he was going to hear you right now, what would it be?"

Looking directly into the camera, Robbins said:

"You are a worthless pile of sh*t."

Allen asked Robbins:

"And you voted for him how many times?"

Robbins responded:

"Three times. That was my bad. Apparently, I’m an idiot!"

You can see a clip here:


Asked about Trump's decision to commit acts of war, without congressional approval, in a joint effort with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu against the sovereign nation of Iran, Robbins wasn't a fan of Trump there either.

Allen asked:

"Are you displeased with the war in Iran?"

Robbins responded:

"Yes. It's not our war. We shouldn't be...we should not be sending our soldiers over there to get harmed when it's not about us."
"It's about them. Like, why are we sticking our noses where we don't belong?"

Robbins comments quickly went viral.

@smbdemocracy/Bluesky


@jason500550/Bluesky


I disagree. she is *obviously* an idiot. my goodness. three times.
— jillking.bsky.social 🩵💚🏳️🌈 (@jillking.bsky.social) March 18, 2026 at 3:09 PM

@hipperreed/Bluesky


@dianepe/Bluesky


She'll end up voting Republican in November. These wayward MAGAs will come home, they are all one well crafted ad about some trans kid playing basketball away from being full on MAGA.
— 412wahlen.bsky.social (@412wahlen.bsky.social) March 18, 2026 at 3:04 PM


@lindavt/Bluesky


@dajoki120/Bluesky


Yep. Stop voting, lady. And others like you.
— CK (@pintah.bsky.social) March 18, 2026 at 1:06 PM


@facedamuzk/Bluesky


@right2bhostile/Bluesky


"I just wanna say nasty words and gloat to liberals that I'll never run into in real life."
— MindlessGonzo (@mindlessgonzo.bsky.social) March 18, 2026 at 1:12 PM


@toastygirl/Bluesky


@ldn001/Bluesky




[image or embed]
— The Prisoner (@thechimesofbigben.bsky.social) March 18, 2026 at 11:46 AM


@unmikeley/Bluesky


Better late than never! It’s tough for people to leave a cult.
— Barbara Rice fka Fabucat1958 (@fabucat1958.bsky.social) March 17, 2026 at 8:57 PM


@greenowl/Bluesky


Admitting you have a problem is the first step towards fixing it
— 50501 Myrtle Beach, SC 🚫👑 (@50501horrycounty.bsky.social) March 17, 2026 at 9:01 PM


Unfortunately it’s also the last step and all the steps in between for a lot of folks
— Stinkoman 20X6 - Pickles On Parade (@glopdemon.bsky.social) March 17, 2026 at 9:12 PM


@noburdenbutjoy/Bluesky

While other MAGA minions Allen spoke to were still devoted to their Dear Leader, a growing number are fed up like Robbins, former Georgia Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, and MAGA influencer The Patriot Voice.

With the 2026 midterms approaching, Trump needs all the support he can get to maintain the Republican majority in Congress. Right now, it looks like the Trump train is headed for a derailment on Tuesday, November 3.

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