Three-Time Trump Voter Has NSFW Message For Trump During Hilariously Epic News Interview

Over the weekend, Gellar delivered the news directly to Buffyverse fans, stepping into the role she’s held for decades—not just the Slayer, but the steward of the show’s legacy.

Gellar shared the cancellation news on her Instagram:

“So, I am really sad to have to share this, but I wanted you all to hear it from me… Unfortunately, Hulu has decided not to move forward with Buffy: New Sunnydale.”

First announced last year, the revival had lined up a mix of legacy and new blood, with Gellar set to return alongside Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Faly Rakotohavana, Jack Cutmore-Scott, Ava Jean, Sarah Bock, and Daniel Di Tomasso. The series was expected to premiere on Hulu in late 2026 or early 2027, with Oscar-winning director Chloé Zhao attached to direct and executive produce—positioning the reboot as both a continuation and a generational handoff worthy of the next Slayer being called.

You can view the heartbreaking announcement from Gellar here:

Behind the scenes, however, the timing of the cancellation landed with the kind of whiplash usually reserved for a Hellmouth opening.

The decision came down on Friday, just as Gellar was stepping into another spotlight at the SXSW Film & TV Festival for her new film Ready or Not 2: Here I Come. Two days later, in a phone call with People , she detailed the moment everything shifted.

She recalled the abrupt timing of the cancellation call during her SXSW appearance:

“I was just about to take the stage in front of all the fans. Hulu had decided not to move forward with the 'Buffy' revival. Let me tell you, nobody saw this coming.”

The timing added another layer of sting. Gellar was at SXSW celebrating Ready or Not 2: Here I Come, a Searchlight project, when she got the call—turning what should have been a victory lap into something far more jarring.

Gellar reflected on stepping back into Buffy’s world alongside a new generation:

“The dialogue flew off the tongue. When I was on set, it was craziness. It was like, ‘Oh, we're here. We're doing this.’ I loved the duality that we had this new, younger slayer who was where Buffy was when the show started, and then we would pick up with where Buffy was now."

She wasn’t alone in that nostalgia for the halls of Sunnydale High School. Since Buffy the Vampire Slayer ended in 2003, the appetite for more Slayer battles, library meetings, and end-of-the-world Hellsmouth saves has never faded.

For years, Gellar and Chloé Zhao worked to make that return a reality, developing a reboot with Searchlight Television that would bridge past and present. A pilot was filmed, pairing Gellar’s Buffy with a new Slayer, played by Ryan Kiera Armstrong, setting up a dynamic that mirrored the original series while passing the stake to a new generation.

Calling Armstrong “a superstar,” Gellar made clear that part of the heartbreak is knowing audiences won’t get to see that next chapter unfold. And while cancellations are a familiar horror in Hollywood, the confusion here centers on both the decision and its timing.

She questioned the timing of the decision, pointing to a difficult weekend for both her and Zhao:

“No one saw this coming, including the head of Searchlight [Pictures]... And I got the call as we were stepping onto stage for the premiere of their own movie. And it’s also the weekend of Chloé going to the Oscars as a best director nominee for 'Hamnet.' For them to call us on the Friday of what should have been Chloé's victory lap for an incredible film, and my world premiere of something that I worked very hard for is… That says something.”

The moment landed as Zhao was being recognized at the Academy Awards for Hamnet, where she was nominated for Best Director—making the timing feel even more out of sync with what should have been a celebratory weekend.

Then came the detail that has fans treating this like a villain origin story. According to Gellar, the challenge wasn’t just reviving a beloved series—it was doing so without full support behind the scenes.

Gellar points to a then-unnamed Hulu executive’s lack of connection to the original series:

“We had an executive on our show who was not only not a fan of the original, but was proud to constantly remind us that he had never seen the entirety of the series and how it wasn't for him."

For a show built on the idea that one person can change everything, the notion that one person may have ended it isn’t lost on the fandom.

Additional reporting from Deadline adds more context to the controversial decision.

According to the outlet, Hulu felt the series “played too young,” citing its focus on Ryan Kiera Armstrong’s new Slayer and a scope deemed too “small.” A rewrite followed, with more scenes featuring Buffy and a darker tonal shift, but it ultimately wasn’t enough to move the series forward.

The report also identifies Disney Television Group President Craig Erwich as the executive who made the final call—someone Gellar appeared to reference in describing a producer who wasn’t a fan of the original series.

Gellar explained the uphill battle of reviving a beloved property without internal support:

“That's very hard when you're taking a property that is as beloved as 'Buffy,' not just to the world, but to me and Chloé. So that tells you the uphill battle that we had been fighting since day one, when your executive is literally proud to tell you that he didn't watch it.”

She also shared that she has been in contact with Zhao in the aftermath, describing a shared sense of disappointment and concern about letting fans down, while still encouraging the director to focus on her achievements and not let the moment eclipse what they’ve built—or what could still come.

The fan response was immediate and intense, ranging from heartbreak to outright fury, alongside an outpouring of love for both the series and Gellar. Some even called on Dolly Parton—whose production company backed the original series—to step in like a last-minute deus ex machina.

Gellar responded to fan hopes for a Dolly Parton–led save:

“I wish there was a magic wand Dolly could wave. But don't blame Dolly for this one!”

As news of the reboot’s demise spread, fans grabbed their metaphorical stakes and took the outrage straight to social media:









































No spells, no resurrections—at least not yet.

When asked what happens next, Gellar made it clear the future remains uncertain. A source close to the project told People that Disney retains ownership of the IP, meaning the reboot cannot move elsewhere as it stands, though the creative team—including Gellar, Zhao, and writers and executive producers Nora and Lilla Zuckerman—could take their ideas in a new direction. Other sources suggest the Hellmouth isn’t fully closed, with Hulu still considering what the next step for Buffy might look like.

And while the reboot may be on ice, the bonds forged in Sunnydale are still very much intact.

Gellar shared the outpouring of support from her original castmates:

“Every single one of them. No one more so than David Boreanaz. I spoke to him last night. It just shows the lasting relationship that we have."

Because if Buffy the Vampire Slayer taught audiences anything, it’s that endings rarely stick—and legacies don’t disappear.