Democrats Troll The White House Hard With Brutal Update To January Post Bragging About Low Gas Prices

House Democrats trolled the White House, updating a tweet from January boasting about low gas prices now that the Trump administration's war with Iran has hit Americans at the gas pump.
On January 12, the White House bragged about "Promises made, promises kept," noting that gas prices "are at their LOWEST average in nearly five years."
You can see the post below.
But plenty has changed in just two months—especially since President Donald Trump ordered an attack on Iran at the end of February.
Gas prices are climbing rapidly nationwide, with the average cost of a gallon of regular gasoline surpassing $3.84 on Wednesday—the highest level since September 2023. Overnight, data from AAA showed the national average rising another four cents to $3.88, while diesel prices remained above $5 per gallon.
According to Patrick De Haan of GasBuddy, the U.S. is experiencing the fastest four-week increase in gasoline prices on record—about 97 cents. State-level increases have been sharp as well. Since Sunday, AAA data shows prices rising by as much as 38 cents in some states, and more than $1 since the start of the month in others.
As of Thursday, eight states have averages above $4 per gallon—up from six the previous week—with Idaho, Florida, Michigan, and Washington, D.C. nearing that threshold. The highest prices remain concentrated on the West Coast, where California, Washington, and Hawaii all average at least $5 per gallon, while Oregon sits just below that mark.
Democrats responded to this news with a simple update to the White House's post and a graphic the administration shared featuring Trump wearing a red "USA" hat:
"And now, gas prices have SURGED to $3.84. Another broken promise."
You can see the post and the graphic below.
@HouseDemocrats/X
It said it all, frankly.
Considering Trump is attacking NATO allies as we speak and defending the war even as anger continues to grow amongst the American public, something tells us gas prices are not going to go down anytime soon.