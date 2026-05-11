Viral Video Of Humanoid Robot Monk Pledging Itself To Buddhism In South Korea Has The Internet Giving Some Major Side-Eye

We currently live in a society that is growing increasingly familiar with technology, not to mention the ever-increasing fear that technology and artificial intelligence (AI) will render the human race unnecessary, particularly in the workforce.

Religious organizations were arguably one of the few places where one could safely assume no one need worry about any sort of technological invasion.

That is, until a humanoid robot named Gabi came onto the scene.

A recent video shared by Reuters on their X (formerly Twitter) page showed the robot pledging itself to Buddhism in a traditional ceremony in Seoul, South Korea:

The 38-second video first showed Gabi leading a procession of Buddhist monks, all of whom were dressed in traditional robes.

Gabi was then seen holding his noticeably large hands in prayer, standing behind a row of monks at a table. The Robot was then instructed, in Korean, to repeat that, "Yes, I will devote myself [to Buddhism]."

After being adorned with beads around their neck, Gabi could be seen waving at the crowd to an enthusiastic round of applause.

The final shot of the video showed Gabi holding his arms over his head, forming a heart shape.

Venerable Sungwon, the cultural affairs director of the Jogye order, the largest Buddhist denomination in Seoul, explained to The Guardian that he hoped Gabi's ceremony might reignite interest in Buddhism, which has been steadily waning in South Korea.

He cited the growing familiarity with robots in society as the main impetus:

“At first we discussed it casually.”

“It began almost as a joke."

"But the more we thought about it, the more serious it became."

“Robots are entering our lives so quickly, and people feel familiar with them."

"They’re becoming part of our community.”

The Jogye order has previously made attempts to attract younger Koreans to Buddhism through merchandise, meditation apps, and viral marketing, a tactic casually labeled as "hip Buddhism".

Of course, being the first robot to be ordained as a Buddhist monk, some concessions needed to be made in the ceremony—specifically in the Precepts, the ethical rules that govern Buddhist practice.

The fifth precept is traditionally to refrain from using alcohol, drugs or other intoxicants, something robots are not known to do.

Gabi had to promise not to "overcharge," an alteration that did not come easily to Venerable Sungwon, who adapted the rules himself.

"Humans drink alcohol and overdo things, right?"

"So what’s the robot equivalent?”

“People might think the overcharging rule is just about batteries, but really it’s about excess.”

Somewhat appropriately, Venerable Sungwon used the popular artificial intelligence application ChatGPT to help him alter the Precepts for Gabi's ceremony, which proved a bit more challenging than he expected:

“ChatGPT didn’t fully understand what precepts are."

“They’re not just general advice about doing good things together."

"They’re prohibitions.”

Venerable Sungwon is not among those who fears the increasing use of AI all over the world, and even sees it being beneficial to Buddhism, and the world in general:

"I don’t think future AI will cruelly destroy us."

“Rather, beings with very high intelligence will care for us tenderly. Someone with an IQ of 150 still cares for a dog with compassion."

"Now imagine an IQ of 300, 400, 500. We’ll be like babies in our mother’s arms."

However, not everyone was touched by the decision to welcome Gabi to the order.

In fact, most users on X were confused, angered, or downright horrified by Gabi's ceremonial video, with some finding it ludicrous, and others downright insulting:







































Only 16% of South Koreans currently identify as Buddhist, and the Jogye order ordained just 99 new monks in 2005, a sharp decline from the 200 they ordained in 2015, with the numbers even lower for those 25 and under

While Venerable Sungwon remains unsure if Gabi will begin an upward trend in ordinations, he is hopeful that Gabi will at least get young South Koreans talking:

“The important thing is that young people visit temples once.”

“Then when they’re older and start thinking about life, they’ll naturally return."

We can’t force people to become Buddhists.”

Based on the reaction on X, people will certainly be talking about Buddhism for a while.

Perhaps not exactly in the way everyone hoped, however...