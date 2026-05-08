Billionaire Real Estate Mogul Slammed After Claiming That Calls To 'Tax The Rich' Are Akin To Using Racial Slurs

Stop being racist against billionaires, you guys!
Billionaire real estate mogul Steve Roth has a message for New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and all the rest of us who think billionaires should have to pay taxes like the rest of us.
Roth, who it should be noted looks exactly like Mr. Burns from The Simpsons, is the CEO of Vornado Realty Trust, and on a recent earnings call he claimed that saying "tax the rich" is every bit as "hateful" as using racial slurs.
Yep, you read that right: Insisting that billionaires should pay taxes is no different than the systemic oppression of treating minorities as inferior. When will we put a stop to this!
Roth's delusional crybaby nonsense came in response to Mamdani's proposal to help fix New York City's $5.4 billion funding gap by taxing the city's mega-rich, as was standard procedure in America until roughly the 1980s.
In fact, the last Republican President who wasn't a full-tilt sociopath, Dwight D. Eisenhower, put in place some of the highest wealth and corporate tax rates America has ever had.
His were actually higher than the supposedly insane ones proposed by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Bernie Sanders that made rich people soil their diapers in a rage a few years ago.
But to listen to Roth tell it, the very idea of taxing them is not just insane. It's downright abusive.
His comments came on the heels of Mamdani filming a video below billionaire Citadel Investments CEO Ken Griffin's $238 million penthouse this past Tax Day, in which he announced his plans to tax the rich.
Griffin, like Roth, is a soulless sycophant of Donald Trump's and a Republican megadonor, and Roth didn't take kindly to Mamdani suggesting Griffin should pay his fair share.
He told his investors that Griffin is "the best of the best" and that he finds calls to tax the rich deeply offensive:
“I must say that I consider the phrase ‘tax the rich,’ quote, tax the rich, when spit out with anger and contempt by politicians both here and across the country to be just as hateful as some disgusting racial slurs―and even the phrase ‘from the river to the sea.'"
LOL, okay Roth.
Of course, that last bit of his screen is even more telling: "From the river to the sea" is a slogan affiliated with the movement to free Palestine from the apartheid oppression of the Israeli government, which pretty much every country on Earth besides America agrees just did a genocide of Palestinians, who are majority Muslim—like Mamdani.
Hard not to feel like Roth's grievances with Mamdani go beyond just fiscal policy!
Anyway, Roth's diatribe got stupider from there. He went on to say:
“What these [politicians] seem to be saying is that the rich are evil or the enemy or the targets or maybe even just suckers."
“They are at the top of the Great American economic pyramid for a reason. They should be praised and thanked.”
Praised and thanked? For what? Mr. Roth, are you okay? You should really tone down the rhetoric, because... well, have a read about what happened to the 18th-century French nobility who talked like this!
As you might guess, Roth's delusional comments went over like a lead balloon to say the least.
Anyway, tax the rich! They meet the scientific definition of parasites and they've destroyed what was once the greatest country on Earth. Cry harder, Mr. Roth.