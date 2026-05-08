Billionaire Real Estate Mogul Slammed After Claiming That Calls To 'Tax The Rich' Are Akin To Using Racial Slurs

While Eilish was guest-starring on the Good Hang podcast with Amy Poehler, the pair started talking about age, and since Eilish is so young, they talked more about her transition from her teens to her twenties.

Surprisingly, as enjoyable as that transitional time was for the artist, Eilish explained that she's looking forward to getting older. More specifically, she looks forward to showing her age, rather than always being perceived as "young."

Eilish lamented:

"I am so excited to age."

"I'm so excited for my face to age and my body to age and not change it."

"I want my kids to look at me and have my face look like their face, not be some botched version of whatever the f**k is going on out there right now."

The conversation was shared on the "Fauxmoi" subReddit, where Redditors fixated on Eilish's comments about aging and "botched" procedures.

"Ya know, it’s refreshing for a celeb to say this out loud and seem like they mean it."

"So many well-known celebs get surgery, and it’s quietly (or loudly) saying they’re obsessed with youth, and it impacts many people’s perception of aging." - Discord_aut7

"That’s what I’ve always thought was so weird about getting all this stuff done, I mean, to each their own obviously, but your new face isn’t the one your children inherit."

"I worry it would make younger kids self-conscious. But idk, I just think everyone who is getting work is getting the same face, which is odd to me." - laureng0423

"We need to stop with the normalization of cosmetic procedures and treating it as if we live in a vacuum. We don’t."

"Championing procedures as 'empowering' prioritizes personal consumer acts over a collectivist effort to address and eradicate the reasons why women feel the need to alter their appearance to such a degree in the first place." - my2cents4sale

"This is why I’ve also always felt conflicted. On one hand, yay bodily autonomy. On the other hand, when people get work done, MOST of the time, it’s letting a society that profits off our insecurities win. But at the same time, d**ned if you do, d**ned if you don’t."

"This is the constant back and forth I go through in my head. I’ve learned to love myself enough that I don’t intend to get any procedures done (I’m over 30), but sometimes I look at the faint lines on my forehead and understand why people get the work done, even if I wouldn’t do it myself." - CluelessMochi

"I hope she’s always able to keep this kind of perspective." - kitkatt819

"I feel like I say this more about Billie Eilish than anyone."

"She consistently seems like she has a level head about things, and knows the right s**t to call out." - i_tyrant

But some couldn't help but question how Eilish would feel in a few years.

"I do feel like this is really easy to say when you're 24, though. I don't know, I'm only 20, but I imagine waking up at 36 and feeling like you don't look like yourself anymore probably hurts."

"It's easy to say, 'I wouldn't do it, and I'll just age gracefully.' But saying that when you're young, I feel like means you're just assuming you'll age like Pierce Brosnan or Helen Mirren. Most people are not that lucky." - Head-Research-9092

"Easy thing to say when she is hot af at this moment. I bet many people, women and men alike, said that before cosmetic surgery." - CaptainDogeSparrow

"Ehh, that's true, but I don't know. I'm in my 30s, and all my friends are getting Botox.... I can afford it, but I genuinely don't think it's a good trade to give up my facial expressivity to look younger. To each their own, I guess."

"Billie Eilish has always been something of a nonconformist in her aesthetic (baggy clothes, hair choices), so who knows; maybe she will continue to go against the grain." - Difficult_Nobody_420

"For so long, I’ve been telling my mom that she shouldn’t feel bad about aging, it’s a privilege many (including her own mom) don’t get, and she’s still beautiful."

"About a month ago, I noticed a very faint wrinkle on my forehead, and I panicked so bad. You really think you’re completely fine with it until you start experiencing it. I felt like a fraud." - yasemin_n

"I was nobly excited to age before I started really aging, too. I still tell myself it's better to get old than the alternative. Anyway, she'll cross that bridge when she gets to it, and in the meantime, it's a nice message for a pop star to share with other young people." - jepcasey

You can watch the entire Good Hang interview here:

- YouTube www.youtube.com

Eilish is only 24 years old, so people will discount her opinions and assume that she will change her mind when she turns 30, and certainly 40, and doesn't look "as young" as her fellow singers and celebrities anymore.

Not only is there a certain charm to simply aging naturally and appreciating that we got to live another year, but Eilish also made a great point about family photos and the example that she'll be setting for her future children. If their mother cannot love herself for who she is, why should they?