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Robot Chases Wild Boars Out Of Polish Neighborhood Before Waving Goodbye In Surreal Viral Video

Robot chasing wild boars
ABC News/X

A video of a humanoid robot chasing a pack of wild boars out of a neighborhood in Warsaw, Poland, is going viral—and people don't know what to think.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanApr 16, 2026
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
See Full Bio

Robots have received a lot of attention in the media lately, particularly for situations like the delivery robot that circled around a houseless man without a second thought, reminding us of its lack of humanity and empathy.

But a humanoid robot in Warsaw, Poland, made headlines for a much different reason this week, protecting a neighborhood from a pack of wild boars that had wandered into the community.

The robot, who is apparently a popular Polish influencer and marketing gimmick dubbed Edward Warchocki, was caught on camera running toward the boars, which quickly turned and ran in the opposite direction. The robot continued to chase the pack through the neighborhood and across a large parking lot before the animals ran safely into the woods.

The robot then stopped in the middle of the parking lot, still looking in the direction of the boars, and lifted its right hand high in the air, waving at them as they disappeared into the trees.

No one was harmed throughout the incident, including the wild boars, the members of the neighborhood, and Edward the robot.

You can watch the video here:

Despite some people's concerns about humanoid robots, largely because of their strong resemblance to the digital creations in I, Robot, a science fiction film about humans' dependence on humanoid robots for help and the robots' eventual overthrow of them, a humanoid robot doing this is actually quite helpful.

Wild boars are strong, fast, and can be aggressive, so robots stepping into a role like this, where they spook the group and lead them back into the wilderness, is beneficial and reduces the likelihood of injury.

X users thought that Poland's use of these robots was innovative and impressive.










This is a refreshingly positive story, especially after recent examples of robots showing little regard for what's going on in the world around them.

This robot simply chased the wild boars out of town without harming them, preventing disruption and damage to the community.

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