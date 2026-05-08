Patrick Schwarzenegger Has Hilariously Iconic Reaction To Meme About Matthew McConaughey Struggling To Spell His Own Name As A Kid

There are a few things that have happened in every kindergarten classroom across the world, in all of educational history. Someone will want to go home, someone will make a new friend, and someone will spark the age-old question: who has the longest or coolest name?
In most cases, this will consist of a bunch of little kids having a heated debate, using their fingers to count the number of letters in their name to see who, in fact, will win this very important contest.
How to Lose a Guy in Ten Days star Matthew McConaughey was once a child who probably not only won this contest, but had to learn to spell his own name and teach other people how to pronounce it, too.
While it's easy enough to teach people that "McConaughey" rhymes with "What would Madonna say," it's a little harder to pin down exactly how to spell it, especially for a 5-year-old.
Clearly, X user @garshmo was intrigued by this idea when they simply tweeted:
"Matthew McConaughey in kindergarten trying to spell his own name."
There was no other context, but that was all the fuel the internet needed to get the memes rolling.
But the best response, hands down, had to be the very "pot calling the kettle black" response from White Lotus star Patrick Schwarzenegger.
"You got no idea..."
Fellow X users were positively tickled by the reaction, thinking of what Schwarzenegger must have looked like in school.
Of course, some were quick to point out that "McConaughey" and "Schwarzenegger" weren't even the hardest names to spell.
While "McConaughey" and "Schwarzenegger" might not be the hardest family names to spell, it's kind of hilarious to imagine kids having homework on their very first day of school, simply having to spell their name correctly.
What might be even funnier to think about is the number of incorrect attempts that probably crossed the teacher's desk before either child turned in a paper that bore any resemblance to their actual name. Bless their hearts!