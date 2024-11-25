Matthew McConaughey's Complicated Recipe For Tuna Salad Has Foodies Intrigued

Beloved actor Matthew McConaughey just went viral on TikTok, and it wasn't for his charm, his acting skills, or his famous "Alright, alright, alright!" turning into a trending sound.
No, the man went viral for his tuna salad recipe.
It's been well-known for a while now that McConaughey is interested in taking care of himself, mind, body, and spirit, but he's never really had a meditation, workout routine, or recipe take off like this before. While making an appearance on the "2 Bears, 1 Cave" Podcast, the actor made waves with his "Matthew McConaughey's Tuna," specifically because of its unexpected ingredients.
While discussing McConaughey's various routines, Sunday evenings came up, which is when the actor does some meal prep.
"I'm a tuna fish salad master maker."
"Every Sunday night, [I] clean out the fridge, and I'm gonna make a bada** tuna fish salad."
When asked what goes into his special salad, McConaughey explained:
"It's a long list of all kinds of things."
"It starts with the base. You get you a good tuna."
"Next, you gotta watch how much lemon and vinegar you add, because [then] you add mayo, mixed with wasabi, and Italian dressing."
"And then all the rest of the stuff, from the chopped red onions or the dill pickle gherkin, I'll finely dice the dill pickle gherkins."
"Crispy jalapeno chips give it a little crunch."
"At the end, to balance it out, I'll go with some apple for some sweetness, a touch of agave, I'll always have corn in there. And then at the end, I'll go, some frozen green peas."
"It's better covered, after you've put it in the fridge, the next day."
You can watch the interview here:
Some listeners were admittedly skeptical.
But others were intrigued.
The recipe quickly spread across the platform, with countless accounts recreating and editing the Tuna Fish Salad Master Maker's recipe.
Bert Kreischer from the podcast could not stop thinking about the recipe and had to try it for himself.
"I have been thinking about Matthew McConaughey's tuna fish recipe every day since he told it to me."
After using an entire tube of wasabi in the recipe, Kreischer said:
"It's a no-brainer. I can't believe I'm 52 years old and just learning this."
You can watch the video here:
A foodie personality on the platform, @cibsandibus, also chimed in with their take on the recipe.
In short, the recipe contains a lot of ingredients, but those ingredients come together in a very interesting and delicious way.
" Matthew McConaughey knows what he's talking about when it comes to tuna fish salad."
"There are a lot of ingredients in here, but they all work together very well."
"A splash of pickle juice and a spicy mustard would take this from a nine to a ten out of ten for me."
So there you have it! While the ingredients list will be too long and convoluted for some, this will be a fun spin to put on a classic that many will love.