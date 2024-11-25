Skip to content

Josh Brolin Reveals How He Nearly Came To Blows With Denzel Washington On Film Set

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Matthew McConaughey's Complicated Recipe For Tuna Salad Has Foodies Intrigued

Matthew McConaughey
Gary Miller/Getty Images

TikTok food lovers are giving the Oscar winner's unusual recipe for tuna salad a try after he shared it on the 2 Bears, 1 Cave podcast.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanNov 25, 2024
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
See Full Bio

Beloved actor Matthew McConaughey just went viral on TikTok, and it wasn't for his charm, his acting skills, or his famous "Alright, alright, alright!" turning into a trending sound.

No, the man went viral for his tuna salad recipe.

It's been well-known for a while now that McConaughey is interested in taking care of himself, mind, body, and spirit, but he's never really had a meditation, workout routine, or recipe take off like this before. While making an appearance on the "2 Bears, 1 Cave" Podcast, the actor made waves with his "Matthew McConaughey's Tuna," specifically because of its unexpected ingredients.

While discussing McConaughey's various routines, Sunday evenings came up, which is when the actor does some meal prep.

"I'm a tuna fish salad master maker."
"Every Sunday night, [I] clean out the fridge, and I'm gonna make a bada** tuna fish salad."

When asked what goes into his special salad, McConaughey explained:

"It's a long list of all kinds of things."
"It starts with the base. You get you a good tuna."
"Next, you gotta watch how much lemon and vinegar you add, because [then] you add mayo, mixed with wasabi, and Italian dressing."
"And then all the rest of the stuff, from the chopped red onions or the dill pickle gherkin, I'll finely dice the dill pickle gherkins."
"Crispy jalapeno chips give it a little crunch."
"At the end, to balance it out, I'll go with some apple for some sweetness, a touch of agave, I'll always have corn in there. And then at the end, I'll go, some frozen green peas."
"It's better covered, after you've put it in the fridge, the next day."

You can watch the interview here:

@2bears1cavepodcast

#MatthewMcConaughey is a tuna fish salad master maker. 👨‍🍳 Ep. 262 #2bears1cave #2bears1cavepodcast #comedypodcast #comedians

Some listeners were admittedly skeptical.

@2bears1cavepodcast/TikTok

@2bears1cavepodcast/TikTok


@2bears1cavepodcast/TikTok

@2bears1cavepodcast/TikTok

@2bears1cavepodcast/TikTok

But others were intrigued.

@2bears1cavepodcast/TikTok

@2bears1cavepodcast/TikTok


@2bears1cavepodcast/TikTok


@2bears1cavepodcast/TikTok


@2bears1cavepodcast/TikTok

The recipe quickly spread across the platform, with countless accounts recreating and editing the Tuna Fish Salad Master Maker's recipe.

Bert Kreischer from the podcast could not stop thinking about the recipe and had to try it for himself.

"I have been thinking about Matthew McConaughey's tuna fish recipe every day since he told it to me."

After using an entire tube of wasabi in the recipe, Kreischer said:

"It's a no-brainer. I can't believe I'm 52 years old and just learning this."

You can watch the video here:

@bertkreischer

Replying to @Chris Suttle thank you #matthewmcconaughey

A foodie personality on the platform, @cibsandibus, also chimed in with their take on the recipe.

In short, the recipe contains a lot of ingredients, but those ingredients come together in a very interesting and delicious way.

" Matthew McConaughey knows what he's talking about when it comes to tuna fish salad."
"There are a lot of ingredients in here, but they all work together very well."
"A splash of pickle juice and a spicy mustard would take this from a nine to a ten out of ten for me."
@cibsandibus

I made Matthew McConaughey’s Tuna Salad #matthewmcconaughey #tunafish #tuna #tunasalad #sandwich

So there you have it! While the ingredients list will be too long and convoluted for some, this will be a fun spin to put on a classic that many will love.

Latest News

More from Entertainment/celebrities

Miley Cyrus; Chappell Roan
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic; Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV

Miley Cyrus Gives Sound Advice To Chappell Roan About How To Navigate Toxic Social Media

Singer Miley Cyrus told Harper's Bazaar that people need to stop giving Chappell Roan a "hard time."

Roan's meteoric rise after her 2023 album The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess became a sleeper hit this year has put her in conflict with fans and critics because she's been so open about massive fame coming on so rapidly and changing her life overnight.

Keep ReadingShow less
Jennifer Lawrence
Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Jennifer Lawrence Reacts To Trolls Saying She's 'Not Educated' Enough To 'Talk About Politics'

Academy Award-winning actor Jennifer Lawrence opened up to CBS Mornings' Gale King about her new Apple TV+ documentary Bread & Roses—and had a new flash for all the trolls claiming she's "not educated" enough to tackle political subjects.

Bread & Roses, which was produced by Lawrence and Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai, explores the lives of Afghan women under Taliban rule since the group seized control of Kabul in August 2021. Director Sahra Mani recently shared that Taliban policies have been so oppressive that women are barred from working, singing, playing music, dining out, shopping for food, or even walking in public without a male chaperone.

Keep ReadingShow less
A woman resting her head on a man's shoulder
a woman rests her head on another person's shoulder
Photo by Transly Translation Agency on Unsplash

People Break Down The Lessons They Learned From A Difficult Relationship

Ending a relationship is never easy.

Some couples are at least lucky in that they could bring their relationship to an amicable end, and even remain friends after breaking up.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of James Lankford; Tulsi Gabbard
CNN; Patrick T. Ballard/Getty Images

Conservative Senator Has Warning For Tulsi Gabbard Over Confirmation Hearings

In an interview with CNN's Dana Bash, Oklahoma Republican Senator James Lankford explained why he anticipates the Senate Intelligence Committee will have questions for Tulsi Gabbard, whom President-elect Donald Trump has nominated to be the next director of national intelligence.

Gabbard has drawn criticism for her connections to foreign adversaries, including a 2017 meeting with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

Keep ReadingShow less
Wikipedia page screenshot
Luke Chesser on Unsplash

People Share Wikipedia Pages That Are An Unexpected Rollercoaster To Read

In 2014, Professor and Chair of Technology and Society Taha Yasseri—a physicist and sociologist known for his research on crowdsourcing, collective intelligence and computational social science—from the School of Social Sciences and Philosophy at Trinity College Dublin, Ireland, published a chapter in the book Global Wikipedia: International and Cross-Cultural Issues in Online Collaboration about controversial Wikipedia topics.

Dr. Yasseri's team created a formula to quantify controversy based on "reverts" and "on-going reverts"—times when one editor undoes another editor's changes entirely and when the editors continue to spar.

Keep ReadingShow less