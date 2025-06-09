Arnold Schwarzenegger And Danny DeVito Just Reuinted—And Roasted The Hell Out Of Colin Farrell

It was a family affair at a recent taping of Actors on Actors, Variety's online series in which Hollywood's crème de la crème sit down for candid conversations about their careers and craft.

A recent taping saw action star-turned California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger sit down and chat with his son, Patrick, whose star is currently on the rise thanks to his much-talked-about role in the third season of the hit series The White Lotus.

In a hilariously impromptu moment, the father/son taping was interrupted by an unexpected appearance from Danny DeVito, who memorably played Schwarzenegger's fraternal twin brother in 1988's Twins.

Thankfully, the cameras were still rolling during DeVito's amusing gate crash, with Variety going on to share the happy reunion on X (formerly Twitter):

The younger Schwarzenegger was the first to note DeVito's arrival, prompting his father to cry out "oy vey" upon noticing his friend and former co-star, with whom he also shared the screen in 1994's Junior.

Patrick then disclosed that the Taxi star was a topic of their conversation before DeVito pulled the rising star in for a hug, congratulating him on his rising career, declaring that the young actor was "slaying it."

After DeVito reached up to give Arnold a hug, the latter requested a picture of the happy trio be taken, with Patrick jokingly pitching a possible project for the three of them, quipping, "this could be Triplets."

DeVito then disclosed that he, too, was there to film an Actors on Actors segment with Colin Farrell, who recently inherited one of DeVito's most iconic roles, The Penguin.

Farrell played the Iconic Batman villain in a reimagined, prosthetic-heavy version to great acclaim in both 2022's The Batman and the subsequent titular series on MAX, while DeVito memorably played the same role in 1992's Batman Returns.

Arnold is no stranger to the DC Comics villains' club himself, having played Mr. Freeze in 1997's Batman & Robin, which was considerably less well received than DeVito and Farrell's forays into Gotham.

While the three actors all expressed their admiration for Farrell, DeVito couldn't help but express his disappointment in the Irish actor's choice of attire:

"He’s got a sweater on."

"He looks like a-"

"He didn’t wear a jacket, you know?"

"I’m really p*ssed off at him."

When Arnold asked DeVito (both of whom wore suits) if he was serious, DeVito quickly shook his head and laughed it off.

Arnold went on to say how DeVito's attire would only work to his advantage in the interview, while also offering some advice for how DeVito could address the difference in wardrobe between the two Penguins:



"It makes you look better."

"More official."

" You have to tell him: ‘You know why I’m wearing a jacket? Because I’m unique…. A writer, director, producer, an actor.'"

"'That’s why I have to be dressed a little differently, OK?'"

It was after this exchange that the "Governator" said:

"Where is he?"

"Let’s bother him right away, where’s Colin?"

The two Schwarzeneggers and DeVito were then captured leaving the studio, arm-in-arm to supposedly confront Farrell.



Patrick subsequently posted a picture to his Instagram stories, capturing the above-mentioned trio posing with the noticeably blazer-less Farrell.

While the former and current Penguins did share several funny and insightful observations about playing the iconic villain during their discussion, Farrell's lack of a jacket did not come up, at least not on record.

As we know now, however, it seems that the best moments from Actors on Actors might be what happens behind the scenes.