Anthropologie Just Helped A TikToker Prank Her Boyfriend With A Hilarious Rock Decor Bit—And People Are Applauding

Matthew McConaughey Offers Some Unexpected Bedroom Advice To Help Your Marriage

Matthew McConaughey
Olivia Wong/Getty Images

The Oscar winner shared in his new book Poems & Prayers how changing up the size of his bed actually helped spice up his marriage.

By McKenzie Lynn TozanSep 24, 2025
Known for his acting, motivational speaking, humor, and good looks, Matthew McConaughey has undeniably made a huge impact within the entertainment community.

Having just released his latest book, Poems & Prayers, McConaughey has started his book tour, including a variety of public appearances and podcasts.

While sitting for an interview with Fox News, he shared a secret he'd revealed in his book about how he and his wife, Camila Alves, kept their marriage going strong and healthy after 13 years together.

McConaughey read from the book:

"The best thing you can / do for your / marriage, / One way to surely / get ahead, / is get ride of that / king-size mattress, / and sleep in a / queen-sized bed."

During the segment, McConaughey explained that the couple had previously had a king-sized mattress. But instead of giving him space and comfort, the actor found the larger mattress to foster feelings of distance and estrangement, as well as encouraging arguments to last longer.

McConaughey reflected:

"We have kids, and we go to our friend's house, and he has one of these double king-size beds put together, and all the kids sleep in the bed."
"The wife's on one side with her side table, and the husband's on the other side, and it's great when you got all three kids, but all of a sudden, the kids get too big, and they're out of the bed."
"I wake up one morning… I'm looking over there, and Camilla's like a football field away, man. Then you go to bed at night, like you want to snuggle up, and, ‘Well, we’ve got to cover you up. Come about 12 feet and I'll come 12 feet.'"
"'You're like, 'Man, this d**n king-size bed is not good for the marriage, man. Get rid of that son of a b***h.'"
"So we got a queen size where we're shoulder to shoulder. I'm telling you, it's good for your marriage."

McConaughey also stressed the importance of modeling healthy relationships for his children.

"You've got kids, so you don't… you're spending as much time being a good mother and father of them, but you also gotta make sure, and I can do a better job of this, of going, ‘No, this is our time.’"
"You can't 100% live with the kids as a parent."
"You gotta make to remember that one of the best examples you can give the kids of how to treat a woman or a man or how to someone they end up falling in love with down the line is how you treat their mother and how the mother treats the father."

A few thought McConaughey was onto something.





But most were skeptical and would prefer to have their own space.



Alves also voiced her opinion about putting work into relationships during an interview with Hollywood Life.

"Relationships are work, but I choose love. I was actually thinking about it this morning, because you can go through a lot of things in a relationship, you can go through a lot of ups and downs, no relationship is perfect. It’s work.”
“But when you’re doing the work, what do you choose? That’s the question that it’s really important for people to ask when you’re working in your relationship: what do you choose? And for me, I choose love and I choose growth.”

In addition to choosing love and growth, the pair are clearly choosing to change up their bedroom decor.

