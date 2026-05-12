People Bring Receipts After White House Claims Photo Of Trump Asleep During Oval Office Event Was Just Him 'Blinking'

After President Donald Trump appeared to fall asleep during an event on maternal health in the Oval Office on Monday, people brought the receipts when an official White House account claimed he was simply "blinking."

The event was used to launch moms.gov, a new federal resource hub focused on prenatal care, nutrition, and postpartum support, along with information on employer fertility benefits and expanded childcare options, including assistance for stay-at-home parents.

Idrees Ali, the national security correspondent for Reuters, shared a photo snapped by his colleague Evelyn Hockstein that shows Trump with his eyes closed during the event, to which the Rapid Response 47 account replied:

"He was blinking, you absolute moron."

You can see the post below.

But the issue is that Trump has come under scrutiny for falling asleep multiple times in the past.

Trump, trying to cover for always falling asleep during meetings and events, recently told The Wall Street Journal that photographers "take a picture of me blinking, blinking, and they’ll catch me with the blink."

He was also mocked after he explained to New York Magazine that the reason why he's constantly photographed with his eyes closed is not because he's sleeping but because the meetings he attends are "boring as hell."

Trump said he has to "sit back and listen, and I move my hand so that people will know I'm listening" and that while he is "hearing every word," he nonetheless "can't wait to get out."

Between all of these obvious signs of age-related decline—including strange bruises on his hands and neck—people have rejected the White House's narrative, sharing video that contradicts their claim.





Trump, who turns 80 in June, gets very defensive when questioned about his physical and cognitive health—and he even went so far as to jokingly claim recently that he's "not a senior" citizen. In the United States, anyone over the age of 65 is considered a senior citizen.

Of course, as with all things "Dozy Don," every accusation is ultimately a confession.