Skip to content

Rod Stewart Just Gave Trump The Most Brutally Accurate New Nickname During Candid Conversation With King Charles

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

People Bring Receipts After White House Claims Photo Of Trump Asleep During Oval Office Event Was Just Him 'Blinking'

Donald Trump
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

During an event in the Oval Office on Monday, President Trump appeared to fall asleep, and was defended by an official White House account that claimed he was simply "blinking"—but video shows otherwise.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraMay 12, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

After President Donald Trump appeared to fall asleep during an event on maternal health in the Oval Office on Monday, people brought the receipts when an official White House account claimed he was simply "blinking."

The event was used to launch moms.gov, a new federal resource hub focused on prenatal care, nutrition, and postpartum support, along with information on employer fertility benefits and expanded childcare options, including assistance for stay-at-home parents.

Idrees Ali, the national security correspondent for Reuters, shared a photo snapped by his colleague Evelyn Hockstein that shows Trump with his eyes closed during the event, to which the Rapid Response 47 account replied:

"He was blinking, you absolute moron."

You can see the post below.

But the issue is that Trump has come under scrutiny for falling asleep multiple times in the past.

Trump, trying to cover for always falling asleep during meetings and events, recently told The Wall Street Journal that photographers "take a picture of me blinking, blinking, and they’ll catch me with the blink."

He was also mocked after he explained to New York Magazine that the reason why he's constantly photographed with his eyes closed is not because he's sleeping but because the meetings he attends are "boring as hell."

Trump said he has to "sit back and listen, and I move my hand so that people will know I'm listening" and that while he is "hearing every word," he nonetheless "can't wait to get out."

Between all of these obvious signs of age-related decline—including strange bruises on his hands and neck—people have rejected the White House's narrative, sharing video that contradicts their claim.


Trump, who turns 80 in June, gets very defensive when questioned about his physical and cognitive health—and he even went so far as to jokingly claim recently that he's "not a senior" citizen. In the United States, anyone over the age of 65 is considered a senior citizen.

Of course, as with all things "Dozy Don," every accusation is ultimately a confession.

Latest News

Erika Kirk
Trending

Erika Kirk Gets Brutal Reminder After Receiving An Honorary Doctorate Degree—And Who Wants To Tell Her?

Martin Short; Katherine Short and Martin Short
Celebrities

Martin Short Just Opened Up For The First Time About His Daughter's Death—And Fans Are Heartbroken

Bill Nye
Celebrities

Bill Nye In Awe Over How Much His New Wax Figure At Madame Tussauds Looks Like Him—And Fans Are Impressed

Stephen and Katie Miller
Viral Post

Katie Miller Blasted After Lecturing Women About Their 'Biological Destiny' In Mother's Day Post

More from People/donald-trump

Dr. Mehmet Oz
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Dr. Oz Just Made An Alarming Comment About Fertility Rates That Sounds Straight Out Of 'The Handmaid's Tale'

Dr. Mehmet Oz, President Donald Trump's administrator of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, made an alarming comment about fertility rates, declaring that 1 in 3 Americans are "under-babied."

In the United States, infertility affects roughly 9% of men and 11% of women, while globally the figure is estimated at about one in six people.

Keep ReadingShow less
Donald Trump Jr.; Donald Trump
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images; Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Don Jr.'s Old Tweet Praising His Father For Avoiding War With Iran Just Resurfaced—And It's Aged Like Milk

As President Donald Trump's war with Iran rages on, his son Donald Trump Jr. is facing criticism after an old tweet he wrote praising his father for avoiding war with Iran resurfaced.

Back in April 2024, the president's eldest son wrote the following on X:

Keep ReadingShow less
Images of Savannah and Nancy Guthrie
@savannahguthrie/Instagram

Savannah Guthrie Shares Heartfelt Video Of Her Missing Mom On Mother's Day: 'We Miss You With Every Breath'

Today co-host Savannah Guthrie's mother, 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie, was declared missing on February 1, 2026, after she did not routinely arrive at church that morning, and a well-check confirmed that her home was empty and the door was left wide open.

Due to her need for multiple medications, including for her pacemaker, and her limited mobility, the Pima County Police Department deemed her case a high priority, soon welcoming the help of the FBI.

Keep ReadingShow less
Donald Trump; Robert Jeffress
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images; Fox News

Trump Backs Pastor's Claim That He Has A 'Better Understanding' Of The Bible Than Pope Leo—And People Are Furious

On Saturday, MAGA Republican President Donald Trump chose to promote an interview with controversial anti-LGBTQ+ Baptist minister Robert Jeffress by posting a clip from Fox News on Truth Social. In the interview, Jeffress repeatedly stroked Trump's ego, flattering him incessantly.

A Fox News contributor, Jeffress was on to talk about Secretary of State Marco Rubio's visit to the Vatican to give Pope Leo XIV a crystal football.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots from viral videos show the tourist accused of targeting monk seal Lani (left) and a local confronting him afterward (right).
@nexta_tv/X; @brentonawa/Instagram

Tourist Gets Beaten Up By Hawaiian Local After Throwing Rock At Beloved Monk Seal In Viral Video

A tourist’s beach day in Hawaii reportedly ended with a brutal dose of instant consequences after a video captured him throwing a rock at a beloved monk seal named Lani.

Viral footage shows the endangered animal swimming calmly near Front Street in Lahaina before the 37-year-old Seattle man allegedly hurled a large rock dangerously close to the seal, sending it darting away from the splash and triggering immediate outrage online.

Keep ReadingShow less