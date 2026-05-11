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Tia Mowry Impresses Fans With The Refreshingly Low-Key Party She Threw For Her Daughter's 8th Birthday

Tia Mowry celebrates daughter Cairo’s safari-themed eighth birthday with a backyard party.
@tiamowry/Instagram

Sister, Sister star Tia Mowry is being praised by fans for throwing her daughter Cairo a relatively simple party for her 8th birthday.

Morgan Allison Ross
By Morgan Allison RossMay 11, 2026
Morgan Allison Ross

Morgan Ross is a writer, editor, and script doctor based in Washington, D.C. She received a B.A. in International Relations and Journalism from Mills College. Outside of writing, Morgan enjoys visiting museums, helping high school students achieve their dreams, and wrangling her two lovely cats, Roxie and Salem.

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In an era of luxury birthday blowouts and viral party budgets, Tia Mowry’s understated celebration for daughter Cairo is standing out for the exact opposite reason. The actor threw Cairo, whom she shares with ex-husband Cory Hardrict, a safari-themed petting zoo party in her backyard, complete with lush greenery, a pool, and a jacuzzi.

The outdoor fireplace acted as the focal point of the decor, featuring a green “Happy Birthday” banner decorated with jungle animals, giant balloons spelling out Cairo’s name, a gold number eight balloon, and clusters of green, beige, and animal-print balloons.

Mowry explained why the theme was a must for Cairo, saying she "is OBSESSED with animals and insisted on it.”

Several picnic tables were spread throughout the yard, while a wooden serving station offered fruit, pizza, and juice boxes on safari-themed tableware. Some of the children even wore animal masks to match the theme.

Cairo fully embraced the occasion in safari gear, including a tan button-up shirt, matching shorts, and a cargo-style vest. Guests also spent time interacting with animals at the petting zoo, including birds, lizards, a snake, and a guinea pig.

RELATED: The Rock Is Going Viral After Throwing A Surprisingly 'Normal' Birthday Party For His Young Daughter

Mowry admitted the experience pushed her out of her comfort zone:

“As you can tell, I was TERRIFIED, and Cairo was FEARLESS! I love watching you grow into the brave, curious, unapologetically YOU little girl you are. Happy birthday, my sweet girl! 💕”

The gathering appeared intentionally intimate, with a small group of family and friends in attendance, including Tia’s brother Tahj Mowry, Hardrict, and the former couple’s 14-year-old son, Cree.

You can view the viral post below:

Inside the home, the living room ceiling featured more green, beige, and animal-print balloons, while the kitchen showcased a homemade cake topped with sprinkles, safari-themed decorations, and gold candles. Tia also shared a sweet video of family and friends singing “Happy Birthday” to Cairo as she smiled in front of the cake.

Fans quickly filled the comments section, with many praising the celebration for feeling refreshingly down-to-earth by celebrity standards.

One commenter applauded the low-key vibe of the party:

"Lovvvee the fact it was so simple but super cute, nothing extra big or extravagant just to show you have money!"

Another person added that “some of the BEST parties” are “fun and simple,” while others compared the celebration to classic ’90s kids' birthday parties filled with pizza, close friends, and backyard fun instead of massive productions.

You can view more reactions here:

@navianiej/Instagram

@freakymarko/Instagram

@cozyreadsbycrys/Instagram

@iamebbylove/Instagram

@celestially_yours/Instagram

@robinthede/Instagram

@queenaycee/Instagram

@siararose_/Instagram

@_loveleah/Instagram

@blackgirlswhowrite/Instagram

@nyiagma/Instagram

@braidsby_ikea/Instagram

Mowry has become increasingly candid about her personal life following her split from Hardrict three years ago. While attending the Jhpiego Laughter Is the Best Medicine Gala at the Beverly Hills Hotel on Wednesday, March 18, Mowry reflected on finding happiness again after a long period of self-reflection.

Mowry, 47, told People:

“I will say that I’ve been in a place of solitude for a very long time. And there, I was really able to learn who I am, what it was that I wanted, and what it was that I needed. And I manifested this. I really did.”

Earlier this year, the Sister, Sister alum also hinted at a new romance while speaking with Nathan Lately.

She shared:

“I’m in love, but that’s all I’m going to say. I’m keeping this close to my heart.”

That update came less than a year after the Twitches star referred to herself as a “single mom,” making the warm, low-key birthday celebration feel especially meaningful to fans watching this new chapter of her life unfold.

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