Trump Backs Pastor's Claim That He Has A 'Better Understanding' Of The Bible Than Pope Leo—And People Are Furious

On Saturday, MAGA Republican President Donald Trump chose to promote an interview with controversial anti-LGBTQ+ Baptist minister Robert Jeffress by posting a clip from Fox News on Truth Social. In the interview, Jeffress repeatedly stroked Trump's ego, flattering him incessantly.

A Fox News contributor, Jeffress was on to talk about Secretary of State Marco Rubio's visit to the Vatican to give Pope Leo XIV a crystal football.

You can see Trump's post of the video on Truth Social here:

@realDonaldTrump/Truth Social

Speaking on Fox News Live, Jeffress declared Pope Leo was a "good man" before adding:

"He’s sincere in his faith, but he is sincerely wrong when it comes to Iran. The Pope ought to know—and I think he does know—God created both the church and government for two distinct purposes."

"The role of a church is to point people to faith in Jesus Christ, but the role of government is to protect citizens from evil doers according to Romans 13."

Then Jeffress shared that Trump briefed him and other "faith leaders" on his military plans for the sovereign nation of Iran.

The MAGA pastor didn't address why a President briefing Evangelical leaders on military operations contradicted his prior proclamation that church and government should remain separate. Jeffress also failed to condemn parochial organizations like the Christian nationalist Heritage Foundation for selecting judicial appointees and for setting federal policy with their Project 2025.

Apparently none of those practices violate Jeffress's version of the Bible, but a Pope making a general call for world leaders to seek peaceful resolutions does.

The Baptist pastor, who has been singing the POTUS's praises since his first term in office, then shared:

"I thanked [Trump] then for having the courage to fulfill his God-given responsibility to protect our nation."

Despite being a Christian minister, Jeffress didn't condemn or even address the schoolgirls Trump's attack slaughtered when the United States military bombed their school or any of the other civilian deaths in Iran.

Jeffress continued:

"And you know, the great irony is it looks like President Trump has a better understanding of what the Bible teaches about the role of government than the Pope has. And I’m glad the President hasn’t backed down at all."

You can see Jeffress's comments here:

Pope Leo XIV earned a Bachelor of Science (BS) in mathematics from Villanova University, a Masters of divinity from Catholic Theological Union, and a Doctor of Canon Law (JCD) degree in from the Pontifical University of St. Thomas Aquinas in Rome.

Meanwhile, Trump couldn't name a single Bible verse when asked to share his favorite one, nor could he answer simple questions about the Bible, during his 2016 presidential campaign.

People took exception to Jeffress's comments and Trump's reposting of them.





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Trump spent the weekend on Truth Social reposting memes, right-wing articles, and conservative media clips that praised him from a handful of his most ardent supporters.

@realDonaldTrump/Truth Social





@realDonaldTrump/Truth Social





@realDonaldTrump/Truth Social





@realDonaldTrump/Truth Social

Jeffress's interview fit in well with the rest of Trump's frenzy of ego stroking posts.

Jeffress's fawning adoration for Trump is unsurprising, nor is his criticism of Pope Leo XIV.

According to Baptist News Global, Jeffress said in a 2011 sermon that Catholicism was a "false religion" and the "whore of Babylon."

Jeffress told his congregation:

"Much of what you see in the Catholic Church today doesn’t come from God’s word. It comes from this cult-like pagan religion."

"You say, ‘Well now pastor how can you say such a thing? That is such an indictment of the Catholic Church.' After all, the Catholic Church talks about God and the Bible and Jesus and the blood of Christ and salvation. Isn’t that the genius of Satan?"

The great irony is a MAGA minion, Christian nationalist, Evangelical pastor referring to anything else as "cult-like."